Wafer Level Packaging Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027

The Insight Partners adds "Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market.

Wafer level packaging (WLP) is a chip-scale package (CSP) technology, and it enables integration of wafer fab, test, packaging, and burn-in at wafer level to simplify the manufacturing procedure. With the growing demand for smaller and faster consumer electronics, the market is expected to experience a positive impact. The broad use of WLP in radar technology has empowered it to become a crucial part of self-driving cars. Further, the healthcare industry and wearable devices market would hugely utilize wafer level packaging technology. The boost in these industries would positively impact the wafer level packaging market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-Amkor Technology, Applied Materials, Inc., Brewer Science, Inc., Deca Technologies, Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies AG, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., STATS ChipPAC Ltd, Tokyo Electron Limited

The growing requirement for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices is driving the growth of the wafer level packaging market. However, the manufacturing cost is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the wafer level packaging market. Furthermore, demand for low cost, small sizes, and high performance of packaging solutions are anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Wafer Level Packaging industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global wafer level packaging market is segmented on the basis of integration type, technology, application. On the basis of integration type, the market is segmented as fan-in wafer level packaging, fan-out wafer level packaging. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as 3D wafer level packaging, nano wafer level packaging, wafer level chip scale package, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, others

The report analyzes factors affecting Wafer Level Packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Wafer Level Packaging market in these regions.

