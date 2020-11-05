Adhesives Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| 3M, DowDuPont, Henkel

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Adhesives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesives Market Research Report: 3M, DowDuPont, Henkel, Momentive, Permatex, Selleys, PPG Architectural Coatings, Sika Group, WEICON, Bostik, DAP Products Inc., Henry, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, ITW Polymers Sealants

Types: Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Reactive Adhesives

Drying Adhesives

Other



Applications: Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Other



The Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adhesives

1.2 Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesives Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

1.2.3 Reactive Adhesives

1.2.4 Drying Adhesives

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Adhesives Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Adhesives Industry

1.6 Adhesives Market Trends

2 Global Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Adhesives Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Adhesives Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Adhesives Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Adhesives Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Adhesives Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Adhesives Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Adhesives Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Adhesives Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Adhesives Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesives Business

6.1 3M

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 3M Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 3M Products Offered

6.1.5 3M Recent Development

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 DowDuPont Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.3 Henkel

6.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.3.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Henkel Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.4 Momentive

6.4.1 Momentive Corporation Information

6.4.2 Momentive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Momentive Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Momentive Products Offered

6.4.5 Momentive Recent Development

6.5 Permatex

6.5.1 Permatex Corporation Information

6.5.2 Permatex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Permatex Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Permatex Products Offered

6.5.5 Permatex Recent Development

6.6 Selleys

6.6.1 Selleys Corporation Information

6.6.2 Selleys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Selleys Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Selleys Products Offered

6.6.5 Selleys Recent Development

6.7 PPG Architectural Coatings

6.6.1 PPG Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

6.6.2 PPG Architectural Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 PPG Architectural Coatings Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 PPG Architectural Coatings Products Offered

6.7.5 PPG Architectural Coatings Recent Development

6.8 Sika Group

6.8.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sika Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Sika Group Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sika Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Sika Group Recent Development

6.9 WEICON

6.9.1 WEICON Corporation Information

6.9.2 WEICON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 WEICON Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 WEICON Products Offered

6.9.5 WEICON Recent Development

6.10 Bostik

6.10.1 Bostik Corporation Information

6.10.2 Bostik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Bostik Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Bostik Products Offered

6.10.5 Bostik Recent Development

6.11 DAP Products Inc.

6.11.1 DAP Products Inc. Corporation Information

6.11.2 DAP Products Inc. Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 DAP Products Inc. Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 DAP Products Inc. Products Offered

6.11.5 DAP Products Inc. Recent Development

6.12 Henry

6.12.1 Henry Corporation Information

6.12.2 Henry Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Henry Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Henry Products Offered

6.12.5 Henry Recent Development

6.13 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC

6.13.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Corporation Information

6.13.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Products Offered

6.13.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC Recent Development

6.14 ITW Polymers Sealants

6.14.1 ITW Polymers Sealants Corporation Information

6.14.2 ITW Polymers Sealants Adhesives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 ITW Polymers Sealants Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 ITW Polymers Sealants Products Offered

6.14.5 ITW Polymers Sealants Recent Development

7 Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adhesives

7.4 Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Adhesives Distributors List

8.3 Adhesives Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adhesives by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adhesives by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adhesives by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adhesives by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

