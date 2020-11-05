Medical Writing Market Modern Trends, Development, Investment Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The medical writing market was valued at US$ 2,322.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,981.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Medical writing is a form of communication of clinical as well as scientific information and data to a broad range of audiences; the said content is communicated in different formats. Medical writers combine their expertise in science and their research skills with an understanding of how to present information and pitch it right for the intended audience. It is an integral part in the development drugs and is employed in contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies, and communications agencies. Medical writing is employed by pharmaceutical companies to get their products registered with international regulatory authorities. It involves preparing various medical documents for regulatory submissions, including protocols and final reports for clinical trials, and clinical expert reports.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008502/

North America is expected to be the largest shareholder in the global medical writing market. For the FDA approval in the US, medical writing requires a deep understanding of the requirement laid down by regulatory authorities. The documents for FDA submission need to be accurate and concise. The Canadian Minister of Small Business and Exports Promotion recently announced the investment in Everest Clinical Research through the Women Entrepreneurship Fund (WEF). North America is the major stakeholder in the CRO market owing to factors such as the robust growth of the pharmaceutical market, availability of advanced technologies, and high quality standards of the pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals industries. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the presence of a large number of pharmaceuticals companies and extensive drug development activities in the US. However, the use of low-cost offshore locations for CRO activities by several US pharmaceutical companies results in differences between consumption and production.

Company Profiles

Cactus Communications

Certara

Covance

Freyr Solutions

Inclin Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Quanticate

Siro Clinpharm Private Limited

Synchrogenix

Triology Writing and Consultancy GMBH

Based on application, the global medical writing market is segmented into medical journalism, medical education, medico marketing, and others. Medical education held a larger share of the global medical writing market in 2018. Medical education refers to providing education or training of unbiased medical and scientific content. It is a spectrum of medical education activities that spans from purely educational to promotional. Medical education has managed to maintain its role as a mainstay medical communication tool till now. The medical education is targeted toward physicians as well as patients. It is targeted at physicians includes medical literature, textbooks, medical journals, e-learning modules, slide decks, continued education (CE) programs, continued medical education (CME) programs, etc. However, medical education targeted at patients mostly includes patient educational material.

The clinical writing segment held the largest share of the global medical writing market in 2018. Clinical writing is a specialized medical writing adopted by healthcare professionals on a daily basis, and it contains factual information. Clinical writing involves essential, accurate, and specific information on patient conditions, diagnostics procedures, treatments, and prognoses. Clinical writing differs from other types of medical writing as it revolves around patient care. It also has legal implications and can be used as evidence in malpractice or negligence lawsuits. It is written briefly in a cryptic form, and in the cases of charting, it is rarely presented using proper or complete sentence structures.

The report segments the global medical writing market as follows:

y Type

Clinical Writing

Regulatory Writing

Scientific Writing

Others

By Application

Medical Journalism

Medical Education

Medico Marketing

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South America Brazil Argentina



Buy this report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008502/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]