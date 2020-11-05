Ventilator Market Top Companies, Industry Future Trends, and Future Prospects Details for Business Development, Size, Share, Segmentation

The Ventilator market was valued at US$ 2,620.45 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 8,239.18 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020to 2027.

A ventilator is an automatic breathing system that transfers breathable air into and out of the lungs to provide oxygento a patient who can either breathe or breathe insufficiently. The system performs by adding oxygen to the bloodstream and removing carbon dioxide from the bloodstream. This provides right quantity of oxygen among patients with respiratory problems. It also helps the patient’s body to heal, since it eliminates the extra energy of labored breathing. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid growth in geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008508/

The ventilator market is categorized intotype, mode, mobility, interface, end user, and region. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the ventilator markete mphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Company Profiles

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC

Getinge AB

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

General Electric Company

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

ResMed

Smiths Group plc

Based on mobility, the ventilator market is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. In 2019, the intensive care ventilators segment accounted for a higher share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and technological advancements in intensive care ventilators. However, the portable/transportable ventilators segment is likely to register a higher CAGR in ventilator marketduring the forecast period.

The Global Burden of Disease Study reported the global prevalence of 251 million COPD cases in 2016. More than 90% of COPD deaths occur in low­ and middle-income countries (LMICs). Further, COPD is expected to become the leading cause of death worldwide in the next 15 years. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it is a disease spectrum that includes bronchitis and emphysema. It is becoming a significant health and economic problem worldwide; in 1990, the disease was the sixth-most common cause of death, and it is expected to be the third-most common mortality cause by 2020. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 2018, the economic impact of COPD in LMICs is expected to increase to £ 1.7 trillion by 2030.

Respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of severe illness and death globally. Urbanization, growing pollution, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and high tobacco smoking prevalence are among the factors leading to the surge in the number of respiratory and cardiovascular disease cases. These diseases can cause acute respiratory failure, treatment of which requires mechanical ventilation.

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Buy this report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008508/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]