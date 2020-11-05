Mail Order Pharmacy Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027

The mail order pharmacy market was valued at US$ 48,977 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 166,384.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Mail-order pharmacy operates over the internet and sends orders through e-mail, shipping companies, or online pharmacy web portal. Mail order pharmacy delivers medication at doorstep. These are cheaper and more convenient than a local pharmacy. The adoption of mail order pharmacy services has grown at unprecedent rate in last few years owing to the increasing adoption of online services in healthcare sector. Additionally, aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and non-adherence to prescribed medications are further emphasizing on the adoption of mail order pharmacy worldwide. Moreover, increasing investment in mail order pharmacy start-ups is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, less adoption in low- and -middle income economies due to less penetration of e-commerce is restricting the market growth.

As North America has been witnessing growing number of COVID-19 cases since the viral outbreak, the healthcare professionals realized that the development of electronic prescriptions using technological platforms is essential to mitigate this unprecedented crisis. Hence, a greater number of patients as well as healthcare professionals have shifted their focus to mail or courier to get their prescription drugs during lockdown. This shift in consumer behavior is expected to continue even after the cessation of pandemic. Therefore, pandemic situation has positively impacted the mail order pharmacy market in North America.

Based on drug type, the mail order pharmacy market is segmented into prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs. The nonprescription drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. However, the prescription drugs segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for non-prescription drugs is attributed to rising demand for over the counter (OTC) drugs such as cough and cold medications, analgesics, and gastrointestinal products.

Non-adherence to inhaled corticosteroids is responsible for around 24% asthma exacerbations. Additionally, it is estimated that the cost of respiratory disease nonadherence is US$ 35,000 per patient each year in the US. There have been many attempts to increase medication adherence and improve patient care. For instance, various insurance companies provide financial incentives to make filling prescriptions via mail-order pharmacies that is considered less expensive for patients. Mail order pharmacy service is typically offered for drugs used for chronic conditions such as high cholesterol, asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression. Through this, the customer gets medicine for 90 days rather than getting prescription refilled every month. Therefore, increasing medication non-adherence, aging population, and convenience over traditional methods are expected to drive the growth of the mail order pharmacy market during the forecast period.

The Report Segments Global Mail Order Pharmacy Market as Follows:

By Drug Type

Non-prescription Drugs

Prescription Drugs

By Product

Dermal Care

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Medicines

Blood Pressure

Asthma

Cold and Flu

Painkillers

Antacids

Others

By Mode of Order

Online Store

Pharmacy Apps

