Pharmacy Management System Market Expected To Witness High Growth Over The Forecast Period 2027

The Pharmacy Management System market was valued at US$ 16,056.04 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 39,223.60 million by 2027.

A pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with powerful and user-friendly pharmacy management services. These systems assist pharmacists in managing complex tasks such as dispensing medicines, inventory management, and point of sales functions. The global pharmacy management system market is driven by factors such as developing the healthcare IT industry, increasing the number of pharmacies globally and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. However, limitations such as downtime, high cost, and system incompatibilities associated with the pharmacy management system are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for pharmacy management system in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

BD

General Electric Company

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Epicor Software Corporation

Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)

OMNICELL INC.

ACG Infotech Ltd.

Clanwilliam Health

The global pharmacy management system market, based on the component, has been segmented into solutions and services. In 2019, the solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in the global pharmacy management system market by component. Pharmacy management systems are software solutions implemented in pharmacies to organize, manage, and store the data related to medication and help pharmacists in performing complex activities, which are expected to drive the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific, development has been made significantly to offer better healthcare services. The government supports the developments through various strategies, initiatives, and programs that assist pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in enhancing their businesses. For instance, in Australia, digital health policy has been planned under the program, the Australian Digital Health Agency Medicine Safety Program. The program is a part of the National Digital Health Strategy. Under this program, several actions have been planned for the years 2019 to 2022. Thus, improvement in technology is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the development in the healthcare industry has led to increasing pharmacy business across the country. The growth in the pharmacy business is seen due to several factors such as rising demand for the medicine to treat various chronic illnesses, growing demand for healthcare products, and a rising geriatric population that demands more of medicine for the age-related illness.

The report segments global pharmacy management system market as follows:

Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Component

Solutions Inventory Management Purchase Orders Management Supply Chain Management Regulatory and Compliance Information Clinical and Administrative Performance Other Solutions

Services

Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise



Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Size

Small- and Medium-sized Pharmacies

Large Pharmacy



Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



