Retinal Imaging Device Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled Retinal Imaging Device Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, and End User. The global retinal imaging device market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,836.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,868.06 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2020-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global retinal imaging device market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global retinal imaging device market, based on the device type, is segmented into fundus camera, fluorescein angiography, and optical coherence tomography. The fundus camera segment led the retinal imaging device market by device type in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, specialized eye care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users (academic institutes, research institutes and retail clinics).

The factors that are estimated to drive growth of the market include rising prevalence of eye diseases, growing global initiatives for blindness and technological advancements. Whereas, the high cost of OCT devices is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The retinal imaging device market majorly consists of the players such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Revenio Group Corporation (CenterVue SpA), Epipole Ltd., Eyenuk, Inc., Forus Health Pvt Ltd., Imagine Eyes, Nikon Corporation, Optomed Plc, Phoenix Technology Group, LLC, Topcon Corporation among others. Company such as Revenio Group Corporation is focusing on inorganic strategies such as acquisition which has resulted in the expansion of its product portfolio and market growth.

Retinal imaging devices are widely used to diagnose and treat various eye-related diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, cancer, and blood pressure. The devices are also used to diagnose the neurodegenerative diseases (ND), as it shares retina, and the central nervous system share an embryologic origin. Thus, the changes in the retinal tissue show major effects on the brain and cause neurodegenerative disease states. However, the rising health conditions and diseases such as growing age, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer lead to eye diseases and may further result in vision loss. The growing prevalence of diabetes across the world has resulted in the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and blindness in adults. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), data for 2019, nearly 463 million people between the age group 20-79 years were living with diabetes. IDF estimated, by 2045, the prevalence of diabetes will reach 700 million.

The report segments global retinal imaging device market as follows:

Global Retinal imaging device Market – By Device Type

Fluorescein Angiography

Fundus Camera

Optical Coherence Tomography

Global Retinal imaging device Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Eye Care Centers

Others

Global Retinal imaging device Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



