LNG Infrastructure Market Size,Growth,Manufactures,Development Analysis to 2025

The LNG Infrastructure report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This LNG Infrastructure study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The LNG Gas flow is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The global LNG infrastructure market, following a continuous growth since 2016, is expected to grow during the forecast period as well. The global nominal liquefaction capacity increased by nearly 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2018, as compared to 362 MTPA in 2017. Regasification terminal, on the other hand, stood at around 824 MTPA capacity during the 2018 end.

Regasification LNG Terminals to Dominate the Market

– During 2018, regasification terminals accounted for highest market share in the LNG infrastructure market. Regasification terminals cover nearly 67% of the total global LNG terminals capacity, with maximum terminal capacity terminals in Asia-Pacific. Regasification terminals are majorly built by the LNG importing countries. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of LNG in 2018 and has the highest capacity of LNG regasification terminals.

– In 2018, Japan, South Korea, China, and India dominated the region with a large capacity of LNG regasification terminals. With the addition of upcoming LNG regasification terminals in China and India, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the dominant market in the LNG infrastructure market.

– The cost of LNG terminals varies depending upon the technology and location of deployment or installation. Generally, the capital expenditure of the LNG terminal normally costs around USD 180 million per million tonnes of LNG, while its operating cost varies from USD 90,000-100,000 per day.

– Apart from Asia-Pacific LNG regasification terminals, the addition of Panama’s first LNG regasification terminal (Costa Norte) in South America and Turkeys Dortyol LNG regasification terminal are the key LNG projects that got commissioned during 2018.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global LNG Infrastructure report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

