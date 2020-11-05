Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors Market Size,Sales,Share,Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

The Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Automotive Reed Switches/Sensors study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The automotive reed switches/sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Major Player : Continental AG, Standex International Corp., Littelfuse Inc., PIC GmbH, etc.

Key Market Trends

Safety Systems to Witness High Demand for Reed Switches/Sensors

Reed sensors have been used as an effective passive safety system to alert the driver. Reed sensors for early brake sensing is one of the major and common usages of automotive reed sensors as mechanisms to alert drivers about possible collision or accident, during the application of brakes.

With a rise in the number of accidents at the global level, the demand for safety features has been increasing, especially in the mid-level vehicles. Additionally, with an aim to reduce the number of accidents and enhance consumers safety, many countries across the world have introduced safety norms in the automotive industry. For instance,

– In February 2017, the Indian government made it mandatory for all cars and mini-buses to install anti-lock braking system (ABS) by April 2019.

– Additionally, in July 2018, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced its Sriperumbudur-based manufacturing plant to be ready, in order to meet the safety and emission norms well in advance, before its mandatory industry implementation in 2019.

– All the models to be manufactured in Chennai plant may be equipped to meet the BS-VI technology, along with the car and pedestrian safety norms, as well as airbags, and ABS as a standard.

The above-mentioned trends across the world are likely to drive the demand for reed sensors/switches for vehicle safety systems, during the forecast period.

