Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

This Future Market Insights report examines the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market for the forecast period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market.

Soft touch polyurethane coating is defined as polyurethane formulation used to offer soft and smooth feel to the coating surface. These coatings provide excellent scratch resistance, heat resistance and chemical resistance to the coating surface. They also provide fast dry time as well as excellent durability. Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings find a wide range of applications in automotive and aircraft interior components, interior wood surfaces (furniture, trim, doors) and consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, TV, laptop and computer cases. These coatings also find applications in cosmetic cases and kitchenware.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four key segments on the basis of base type, product type, end-use industry and region. The report analyses the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons).

The report begins with an overview of the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market, appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by FMI’s analysis of key trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market.

The subsequent section analyses the Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market on the basis of end-use industry and presents a forecast for 2015?2025.

Base types assessed in the report are as follows:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Product types accessed in the report are as follows:

2K Water-based Solvent-based

UV (Ultra Violet) Water-based Solvent-based



End-use industry assessed in the report are as follows:

Transport and automotive

Electrical and electronics

Wood and furniture

Others (packaging, measuring devices)

The report further analyses the market based on base type and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following 10 years.The following section of the report analyses the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast for following 10 years. The section includes analysis of the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market on the basis of end-use industry and forecast in terms of value and volume for the next ten years. The report further analyzes the market based on regions and presents the forecast till 2025.

Regions assessed in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

To calculate market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by end-use industry and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the global revenue generated by sales of Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings.

While developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market by region, base type, product type, end-use industry and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market.

In the final section of the report, Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the global Moisture Cured Polyurethane Coatings market.

Key market players featured in this report are as follows: