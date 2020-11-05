Smart retail enables customer retention, provides services through intelligent location selection and store security, and provides customer profile analysis and behavior analysis for customers return to the store to repurchase through product code scanning, member management, and precision marketing. With the use of smart retailers technology by physically able to attract, occupy, and convert prospective visitors into shoppers. These are vital factors estimated to foster the growth of the market. Further, the increasing use of AI-based smart retail by retailers to raise customer engagement, ease financial transactions for their customers, and reduce the operating cost and increase revenue generation are driving the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013700711/sample

Leading Smart Retail Market Players:

IBM, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microsoft, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Google Inc., PTC, Inc., Trigo, Standard Cognition, Caper Inc., Zippin, Walmart Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., and Albert Heijn BV (Ahold Delhaize)

The global smart retail market generated size was estimated at USD 14.08 billion in 2019 and anticipated to generate USD 79.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.99% during the forecast period. The primary factors are changing customer preferences related to real-time engagement, differentiated personalization, relevant recommendations, and value-oriented shopping. The surge in the applications of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and IoT to improve store operations, facilitate accurate inventory management, and augment consumer’s shopping experience will propel the growth of global smart retail market share. Further, the growing usage of predictive equipment maintenance tool by retailers to monitor and anticipate the future maintenance issues and the power saving to keep the food safe. These factors will positively impact the global smart retail industry in future time. Additionally, the increasing adoption of customer data and analyzing customer behavior to personalize their shopping experience through mPOS, beacons, and NFC technologies by physical retailers are fuelling the demand for smart retailers.

Based on the system, the global smart retail market classified into smart payment systems, digital signage solutions, intelligent vending machines, smart labels, augmented reality solutions, virtual reality solutions, POS solutions, smart carts, robotics, and analytics. The robotics segment held the highest CAGR in 2019 in the smart retail market share and is projected to dominate the market share over the forecast timeline. It is owing to the robotics solutions use by physical retailers to simplify the process of finding suitable products for customers and help in boosting better customer experience.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013700711/discount

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Smart Retail Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Retail Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]