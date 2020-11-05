Moreover, the increasing usages of robotics, drones, and autonomous vehicle to deliver the product or services to customer’s doorstep without involving the human intervention will foster the growth of the global robotic last-mile delivery market size in the analysis period. The upsurge in applications of robots as a service for warehouse operators and inventory management is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the advancements in the e-commerce industry, such as the on-demand package delivery system, are fuelling the demand for robotic last-mile delivery. These robotic enable workers to be more productive due to constant collaboration due to this development e-commerce is increasing during this pandemic like COVID-19 and have the ability to grow despite the recession.

Leading Robotic Last Mile Delivery Market Players:

Matternet, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, Airbus, JD.com, Starship Technologies, Savioke, DHL, Amazon, Kiwibot, Aethon, Dispatch, Postmatches Inc., Segway Robotics Inc., and Marble Robot

Global robotic last-mile delivery market estimated to grow at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2027. The primary factors are the growing demand for drones and autonomous vehicles to deliver lightweight packages in conjunction with routes to increase efficiency and capacity. Furthermore, the labor shortages being experienced across the globe, which provides an opportunity for manufacturing companies to adopt robots for manufacturing, order fulfilment, and warehouse operations of logistics providers around the globe. These factors are positively impacting the demand for the robotic last-mile delivery market in the future periods. Additionally, the development of 5G and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology coupled with increasingly sophisticated WMS and OMS (Warehouse and Order Management) systems to support and optimize functions for order fulfilment and inventory management will propel the market growth.

Based on type, the global robotic last-mile delivery market classified into Robot (Goods-to-Person Automated Carts/Robots, Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots, Last-Mile Side-Walk Delivery Robots, and Mobile Picking Robot), Autonomous Vehicle (Automated Guide Carts and Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Industry Vehicles, Delivery Vans and Pods, and Autonomous Trucks), and Delivery Drones. The robot segment likely to garner the highest revenue in the robotic last-mile delivery market by 2027. It is owing to robots help in indoor environments, boost productivity, and automate the goods-to-person step in many fulfilment centers.

