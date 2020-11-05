Renewable Energy Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like The Tata Power Company Limited, Innergex, Enel Spa, Xcel Energy

The development and utilization of renewable energy is an essential choice for exploring new areas of economic growth, promoting industrial transformation, and expanding employment. Renewable energy resources widely distributed, and all regions have specific conditions for the development and utilization of renewable energy.

Leading Renewable Energy Market Players:

ABB Ltd., General Electric (GE), The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), Innergex, Enel Spa (Enel), Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), EDF, Geronimo Energy, Invenergy, and ACCIONA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, UpWind Solutions, Inc., Senvion S.A., and Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd., ENERCON GmbH

The global Renewable Energy market is anticipating growing with USD 1600 billion with historical CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The emerging demand for renewable energy owes to the rise in the greenhouse gas emission, the need for sustainable development, and the cost-effective structure of power generation are bolstering market share for the global renewable energy market.

Furthermore, increasing the deployment of renewable energy will bring many benefits. Renewable energy technologies can create jobs and reduce local air pollution and water consumption. Renewable energy technologies rely almost exclusively on local resources, thus helping to avoid the impact of external energy security shocks on the local economy.

