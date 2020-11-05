UAV Propulsion System Market Over Upcoming Period with Focusing on Major Vendors Ballard Power Systems, LaunchPoint Technologies, Northwest UAV

Global UAV propulsion system market anticipated growing with a CAGR of over 13.7% during 2020-2027. The primary factors are the rise in demand for lightweight; more fuel-efficient engines permit usage of expensive payload for a given mission without significantly affecting the size and cost of the UAV. Additionally, the shift towards the development of fuel cell and solar power, which are a viable alternative to small internal combustion engines, given their low heat and noise profile will propel the growth of the UAV propulsion system market in the future periods. Further, the growing usage of fuel-cell based for its improved reliability over small internal combustion engines and enhancing safe and low maintenance operation is strengthening the market growth. The rising application of UAVs for surveillance and attack purposes, along with the increasing demand for spare parts of the propulsion system is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Leading UAV Propulsion System Market Players:

Ballard Power Systems Inc., LaunchPoint Technologies Inc., Northwest UAV, ORBITAL CORPORATION, Rotron Power Ltd., Safran SA, Hirth Engines GmbH (UMS SKELDAR AG), Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co., Ltd., Sky Power GmbH, UAV Propulsion Tech, and UAV Turbines

Moreover, the upsurge in the popularity of UAVs across the globe for industry verticals, such as aerial photography, express shipping, and delivery, gathering information or supplying essentials for disaster management, geographical mapping of inaccessible terrain and locations, building safety inspections, precision crop monitoring, unmanned cargo transport, etc., expected to drive the market growth. The growing demand for UAV propulsion for reducing cost with superior performance, including improving aircraft range, reliability, and durability of the propulsion system, will trigger the global UAV propulsion system market size. Also, the increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cells in smaller drones to improve their efficiency in terms of weight/power ratios is increasing, which is estimated to boom the growth of the UAV propulsion system industry.

Based on engine type, the global UAV propulsion system market classified into electric propulsion systems, thermal propulsion systems, and hybrid propulsion systems. The electric propulsion systems segment is likely to lead the market by 2027. It is owing to the electric propulsion provides more flexibility in the installation of machinery as they are compact, and the absence of several moving components of the drivetrain, they weigh less and hence contribute toward weight savings and endurance enhancement of a particular UAV model.

