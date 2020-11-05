Global Concert Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Concert Market. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Top Key Players – Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., AEG Live (AEG Worldwide) and Fled Entertainment.

Regional Coverage

North America

Asia

Europe

Latin America

ROW

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Concert Market Size and Forecast (2017-2021 Edition), provides an in-depth analysis of the global concert market by value, by number of tickets sold and by audience. The report also provides a detailed analysis of regional concert market of the following regions: North America, Western Europe and Rest of the world.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global concert market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Concert or the live music is a performance in front of the large audience. The live performance generates revenue through sale of tickets of the concerts to fans, advertising and sponsorships. The concerts are held in varying size of settings that include private houses, small nightclubs, concert halls, entertainment centres, parks to large multipurpose buildings and sports stadiums, etc. The concerts are live events that work with professional audio equipment.

The concert industry operates encompassing several players such as fans, ticket vendor, promoter, artist, manager, sponsor and venues. The concert are presented in three types: theatrical, festival and concert tours.

Global concert market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2011-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The concert market is expected to increase due to growth in urban population, improving global infrastructure, increasing global GDP and GDP per-capita, increase in use of smartphones, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, safety issues, competitive guarantee and downturn in global economy.

