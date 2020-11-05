Legal Services Market 2020 – 2030 :Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Baker & McKenzie, Skadden

Global Legal Services Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global legal services market is expected to decline from $734.1 billion in 2019 to $728.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $845.7 billion in 2023.

Top Key Players in the Global Legal Services Market: Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis LLP; Baker & McKenzie; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; DLA Piper.

North America was the largest region in the global legal services market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global legal services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global legal services market.

Market-trend-based strategies for the legal services market include broadening services with information technology solutions, investing in data security systems to safeguard sensitive client data, outsourcing non-critical functions to offshore centers to reduce operational costs and increase profit margins, and offering diversified services to their clients to sustain the competition from accounting firms. Player-adopted strategies in the legal services industry include expanding services to new geographies through partnerships and collaborations and enhancing services by increasing partners head count.

Market By Type:

B2B Legal Services; B2C Legal Services; Hybrid Legal Services; Criminal Law Practices

Market By Application:

Individuals; Financial Services; Mining And Oil & Gas; Manufacturing; Construction; IT Services; Others

Regional Analysis for Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

