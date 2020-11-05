Transformer Market Size, Status and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Transformer Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Transformer industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Transformer market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Transformer Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Transformer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Transformer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Transformer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Prominent Players-

Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Market Overview:

The global electricity demand is expected to reach around 38,700 terawatt-hours by 2050, around 30% higher than the consumption in 2006, which is supported by the expansion of the transmission and distribution network. This resulted in a significant demand for the T&D equipment, such as a transformer. The global power supply is undergoing a major transition, moving away from fossil fuels and shifting toward renewable energy sources. Moreover, investments in new renewable power capacity have outstripped the amount invested in fossil-based generating capacity, with most of the installation of new renewable energy capacity currently occurring in developing and emerging countries. Renewable power accounted for 60% of net additions to global power generating capacity in 2018. The strong growth in renewable energy is a result of the increasing competitiveness of wind and solar power. With the rapid integration of renewable energy sources and distributed technologies onto the grid, utilities have to upgrade their existing systems to address the challenges of maintaining power quality, balancing supply and demand in real-time, and ensure adequate distribution infrastructure capacity.

– The distribution transformers are expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing number of load centers across the world.

– With the falling cost of renewable-based power generation, the T&D infrastructure requirement is expected to increase, thereby providing an opportunity for the players involved in manufacturing and supplying the transformers.

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the market, owing to infrastructure development investments.

Key Market Trends –

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

– The factors that contribute to the growth of the transformer market include the increasing upgradation of power and distribution infrastructure, replacement of aging equipment, and the increasing development in heavy industries and renewable energy.

– Extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve electricity access, particularly in the emerging nations of Asia-Pacific, are expected to drive grid expansion and the transformers market further.

– The robust economic growth in China reached nearly 7%, and the gross electricity consumption grew by 6.6%, exceeding 6,000 TWh, for the first time in 2017. China has witnessed high rates of demand for electricity, owing to the unprecedented growth of the economy, along with the rapid industrialization and urbanization of the region.

– In India, the Ministry of Power has allocated 14 smart grid pilot projects that are expected to be executed by various state-owned distribution utilities across India, to ensure energy efficiency in the country.

– Furthermore, the Indian government plans to invest in strengthening the electrical network, to build a strong and smart grid, hence driving the transformer market during the forecast period.

