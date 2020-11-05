The Land Drilling Rig Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Land Drilling Rig industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Land Drilling Rig market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Land Drilling Rig Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Land Drilling Rig, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Land Drilling Rig market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Land Drilling Rig companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The global land drilling rig market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% during the period of (2020-2025).

To Remain ‘In front of’ Your Competitors, Request For Sample Report Here (Use Corporate email ID to Get Higher Priority): (FLAT 20% OFF)

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/82116/land-drilling-rig-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=19

Prominent Players- Nabors Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Helmerich & Payne, Inc., Saipem SpA and Weatherford International PLC.

Market Overview:

Due to the increasing use of high horsepower and hi-tech rigs, and the increasing demand for the heavy rigs, the land rig market has evolved significantly in the recent years. Moreover, exploitation of unconventional reserves to meet the increasing demand for crude oil and natural gas is expected to create significant demand for land drilling rigs during the forecast period. However, the global shift towards renewable energy sources for electricity generation poses a huge threat for the oil & gas sector, which, in turn, is expected to be a major challenge for the growth of land drilling rig market in the coming years.

– The mobile drilling rigs have held the major market share and has advantages such as low rig-up and rig-down time, as well as, lower truck hire requirements. Therefore, it is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

– The high-volume and demand markets in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East are investing highly in midstream infrastructure. New infrastructure and relatively robust CAPEX budgets are providing opportunities for rigs to enter/re-enter these geographies.

– North America is one of the largest markets for land drilling rig, led by the United States mainly due to increased exploration and production activities of its tight oil and shale reserves.

Key Market Trends –

Mobile Rig Segment to Dominate the Market

– Portable or mobile rig is a truck-mounted unit, which contains the derrick, draw-works, and mud pumps. The principle advantage of the portable rig includes, low rig-up and rig-down time, as well as, lower truck hire requirements.

– Portable rigs are used frequently in workover operations, and when drilling to depths of about 10,000 ft. The rigs may be used on an 8, 12, or 24-hr/day basis and has several advantages over conventional rigs.

– Many land rig contractors have upgraded their fleet with higher-horsepower new-builds, adding more powerful rigs with advanced technological capabilities, from top drives to automated pipe handling, and the mobility to quickly move from well site to another.

– As drilling in unconventional reserve is gradually gaining momentum in countries (other than the United States), such as Canada, China, and Argentina, portable rigs with high-tech rig design and bigger horsepower are expected to create significant opportunity for the mobile rigs in the market in the coming years.

– Also, the increasing crude oil prices has favoured the gradual shift towards the development of unconventional fields. As a result, the upcoming projects in unconventional reserves are expected to drive the demand for land drilling market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– Drilling activities in North America have been increasing amidst rising oil & gas prices. The North American rig count reached 1254 in Jul 2018 an increase of around 8% from Jul 2017.

– As the crude oil prices has recovered, the United States has increased its drilling activity and has the highest number of active rig count currently. In 2017, the active rig count increased by around 39% in 2017. In 2018, the count crossed 1000, resulting in high demand for drilling rig.

– The robust drilling activity in the country is supported by technological improvement in hydraulic fracturing and low breakeven prices. As a result, the fleet utilization in the country rose to 46% after two years of decline. The increasing share of horizontal drilling in the United States has resulted in high demand for high-spec drilling rigs.

– In addition to receiving new rig orders, some of the large contractors are upgrading their rigs to meet these requirements. As the United States drills more well in the coming years, the demand for high-spec drilling rigs is expected to grow.

– Also, there is potential for significant growth in rig demand in Canada, driven by the start-up and expansion of numerous planned oil sands projects, leading to growth of land drilling rig market.

Get Flat 20% Discount on “Global Land Drilling Rig Market Report”:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/82116/land-drilling-rig-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=19

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Customized Land Drilling Rig Market

– Changing Customized Land Drilling Rig market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Customized Land Drilling Rig Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) | Market Intelligence Data

Phone: +1 (704) 266-3234

[email protected]