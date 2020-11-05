Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis and Enhancement in Medical Sector 2020 to 2025

The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

Breast cancer liquid biopsy is the method of detecting or investigating tumor cells in the blood sample obtained from the target cancerous site. For the detection of breast cancer, traditional methods like tissue biopsies are not comprehensive enough to predict or capture the entire genomics landscape of breast tumors. However, the presence of liquid biopsy as an alternative method allows for many clinical applications, including screening, detection of mutations, therapy selection, disease prognosis and drug response and resistance in patients who are unable to undergo an invasive tumor biopsy. According to World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most frequent type of cancer among women globally, approximately 2.1 million women suffer from breast cancer every year, and it leads to highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In the year 2018, it was estimated that approximately 627,000 women died from breast cancer that is nearly 15% of all cancer deaths among women globally. Rising prevalence of breast cancer and increasing demand for better minimally invasive therapies are the key driving factors in breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

Key Market Trends –

Circulating Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

– Circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) refers to extracellular degraded DNA fragments present in blood and other body fluids that may be derived from both normal and diseased cells. The concentration, genetic and epigenetic alternations in the circulating cell-free DNA may suggest pathological conditions of the body such as autoimmune diseases, stress, inflammation, and malignancies.

– According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2018, it was estimated that approximately 627,000 women died from breast cancer that is nearly 15% of all cancer deaths among women globally.

– Circulating cell-free DNA segment holds a significant market share in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to its occurrence in blood and other body fluids of cancer patients.

– Rising incidence of breast cancer cases and growing demand for non-invasive treatment are the key driving factors in the circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market due to the rising incidence of breast cancer cases and growing demand for non-invasive treatment in this region. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in the year 2019, 62% of breast cancer cases were diagnosed at a localized stage. Female breast cancer represents approximately 15.2% of all new cancer cases in the United States. Furthermore, the high adoption rates of advanced diagnostic technologies such as PCR and NGS among healthcare professionals and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

