Smart Home Installation Service Market Comprehensive Insights 2020 – 2025

The Smart Home Installation Service Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Smart Home Installation Service industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Smart Home Installation Service market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Smart Home Installation Service Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Home Installation Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Home Installation Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Home Installation Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The smart home installation service market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

Due to the growing adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart homes technologies continue to grow for greater access and control. The smart home system requires a smartphone application or web portal as a user interface, to interact with an automated system.

– The smart home installation service market is driven by an increase in the adoption of cognitive systems and connectivity technologies by end users. The adoption of intelligent assistance-embedded consumer devices (products) has increased rapidly over the last few years, owing to their advanced features, especially in terms of portability.

– Due to the rising adoption of personal assistants in smart homes, it is expected to create new opportunities for smart home installation service providers in the next few years. This is primarily because consumers are adopting technologically-advanced devices, including artificial intelligence embedded devices such as smart TVs, smart speakers, and gaming devices.

– The primary factor hindering the growth of smart home installation service market is the rising concern about data privacy and security.

Key Market Trends –

E-commerce Expected to Have Significant Growth

– The increasing popularity of e-Commerce channels is expected to create new opportunities in the smart home installation services market.

– Many companies are collaborating with e-Commerce channels to expand their reach into their target customer segments. For instance, in November 2018, eBay announced partnerships with three service providers in the smart home companies – InstallerNet, Handy, and Porch thereby allowing end users to book smart home installation services on eBay’s inventory.

– Leading service providers are challenging the easy installation claims made by home improvement and DIY kits, and using this strategy as an essential weapon for the expansion of their consumer base in the smart home installation services market. OEMs and retailers in the smart homes industry are offering consultation, product selection, and installation services under one roof, to bolster their growth in the smart home installation services industry.

North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share

– Smart homes are on the rise, with nearly 30 million U.S. households projected to add smart home technology in the near future. Consumers are adding products to their homes including connected cameras (highest demand), video doorbells (2nd highest demand), connected light bulbs, smart locks and smart speakers of late.

– According to a recent survey in the US, security-focused smart home products are in demand, as family safety is a significant factor for adopting smart home technology. However, the biggest driver for the market in this region is that the consumers are adopting smart home technology like smart lighting solutions, energy management solutions to simplify their lives with greater convenience.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

