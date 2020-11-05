The 3D Bioprinting Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global 3D Bioprinting industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the 3D Bioprinting market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the 3D Bioprinting Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 3D Bioprinting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 3D Bioprinting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 3D Bioprinting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The 3D bioprinting market was valued at USD 483.34 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.36% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

To Remain ‘In front of’ Your Competitors, Request For Sample Report Here (Use Corporate email ID to Get Higher Priority): (FLAT 20% OFF)

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/84033/3d-bioprinting-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=19

Market Overview:

The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow, owing to its revolutionary breakthrough in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing technological advancements, government intervention for improving healthcare, and increasing investments in R&D are also significant factors driving the studied market growth.

The primarily growing bioprinting applications include 3D bioprinted tissue and hair follicles, as they are very beneficial to cosmetics companies, especially in Europe, where animal testing for cosmetics was banned in 2013. For a cosmetic company, the advantage will be the ability to economically and ethically test products (i.e., not on animals) across varying skin types, for more accurate results.

Growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs, which is expected to develop space for the studied market. In 2018, Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. announced that it had been awarded a contract of USD14.8 million, with options for an additional USD 32.0 million, by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Further, a significant increase in the number of older adults is projected in the coming decades, which is expected to drive the need for 3D bioprinting reflecting the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends –

Drug Testing to Hold Major Share

3D bioprinters are of the highest importance for drug testing and clinical trials applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials (therefore not only being ethically beneficial but also being cost-effective).

Traditionally, clinical trials for new drug development involved testing on animals with artificially induced affected tissues. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, drug developers will be able to address the complications associated with human clinical trials of new drugs, by identifying them in a short period (since these can be tested with human-like 3D printed tissues).

Thus, they are expected to reduce the losses incurred during late-stage failures. The regulatory agency of the United States Food and Drug Administration has already started to consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, providing scope for the market. Companies like Organovo (US based) were instrumental in the development of 3D bioprinter able to develop liver and kidney tissue for drug discovery applications.

Cosmetic companies are also potential buyers of the bioprinter technology. In 2013, the European Union prohibited the use of cosmetics developed by animal testing. Prohibition of retailing products tested abroad on animals was also levied. Such regulations have accelerated the use of alternatives like bioprinting.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for 3D bioprinting, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for 3D bioprinting, huge scope of 3D printing in medical services, increasing R&D for 3D printing, and government support and tax incentives. The growing number of cancer cases and the increasing the number of cancer treatments in the region are also expected to fuel the adoption of 3D bioprinting technology. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the cancer rate is the highest in Australia and New Zealand in the world.

Get Flat 20% Discount on “Global 3D Bioprinting Market Report”:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/84033/3d-bioprinting-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=19

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Customized 3D Bioprinting Market

– Changing Customized 3D Bioprinting market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Customized 3D Bioprinting Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) | Market Intelligence Data

Phone: +1 (704) 266-3234

[email protected]