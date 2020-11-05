The Beverage Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Beverage Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Beverage Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Beverage Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Beverage Packaging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Beverage Packaging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Beverage Packaging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The beverage packaging market was valued at USD 132.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 205.32 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.02% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Prominent Players- Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi PLC, Tetra Laval International SA, RPC Group PLC, Alcoa Inc., Westpack, Rexam Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Sonoco Products Company, Crown Holdings Incorporated, Ardagh Group, and Others.

Market Overview:

According to the Flexible Packaging Association, the beverage sector in the US accounted for nearly 50% of the packaging market.

– The increasing importance of preserving the quality of the content has made effective packaging a necessity in the beverages industry. Growing demand for extended shelf life has directed beverage manufacturers to emphasize on developing sustainable and durable packaging solutions, which can essentially reduce the storage cost, and complement the beverage packaging market.

– A prospering beverage industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China, buoyed by the presence of a large consumer base is expected to drive the beverage packaging market over the forecast period.

– Protein-based beverages and herbal drinks are another very popular type of drink among athletes and common people. The increasing consumption of these drinks adds on to the market demand. However, the market is anticipated to be challenged by stringent environmental norms associated with the use of plastics and its additives, in packaging.

Key Market Trends –

Growing Beverage Consumption is Driving the Market

– The beverage industry encompasses drinks, primarily ready-to-drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The industry is witnessing a strong growth due to evolving efficient distribution and packaging mechanism, the introduction of new innovative products, and increased consumption frequency and trials, achieved with persuasion from traditional advertising and digital media.

– The market is witnessing new segments, like energy and sports drinks, vitamin water, flavored water, flavored tea and coffee, and vegetable juices, over the years. These new segments are helping to grow the market further, by providing more variants that lead to an increase in consumption.

– Milk, aerated drinks, alcoholic beverages, and juices are the traditional categories that have well-defined consumption, while the new segments, like sports and energy drinks and vitamin water, offer targeted proposition and benefit for specific consumption.

– The distribution systems are evolving, leading to deeper market penetration in a cost-effective way. Installation of automated vending machines, development in robotics, process automation, franchising, and licensing are helping this volume-driven market to attain high volumes, and overall profitability and growth.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The Asia-Pacific region holds significant potential for development, in terms of the most prospective countries. The market holds a major share in retail packaging, estimating to nearly 75%, as major manufacturing is done in China.

– The demand for beverages, and hence the demand for beverage packaging, is expected to grow faster in the Asia-Pacific region, due to a rise in income and ongoing population shift from rural to urban, in major countries such as China, Japan, and India.

– Change in lifestyle and a growing young population lead to a higher demand for branded and packaged substances. At the same time, growing health awareness and more concern towards environmental sustainability, lead to innovations in beverages packaging in the region.

– Moreover, on the go consumption in countries like India, China, Japan is fuelling demand. With two of the world’s populous countries China and India, the beverage demand is always on a higher side, subsequently driving the beverage packaging market.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Customized Beverage Packaging Market

– Changing Customized Beverage Packaging market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Customized Beverage Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

