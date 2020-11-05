Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Trends, Demand, Developments | Industry Outlook 2025

The Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Wireless Pressure Sensors industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Wireless Pressure Sensors market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Wireless Pressure Sensors Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Wireless Pressure Sensors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Wireless Pressure Sensors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Wireless Pressure Sensors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Wireless Pressure Sensors market was valued at USD 691.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2803.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period of (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

majorly driven by advancements in MEMS technology and its rapid adoption in connected devices, growing demand from automotive and medical device industries, increasing adoption of pressure sensors in consumer goods and wearables, and stringent government regulations. The wireless sensors market is a rapidly growing field as many sensor manufacturers are focusing on technological research and improvements in wireless sensing technology.

– The increasing adoption of wireless pressure sensors in consumer goods and wearable devices, such as watches, tablets, and smartphones, is substantially contributing to market expansion. The use of MEMS wireless pressure sensors in industrial control applications and processes, HVAC applications, and level measurement is instrumental in driving market growth. Government regulations or laws to ensure passenger safety in automobiles are also expected to be a major growth driver.

– Key challenges for wireless pressure sensors include a highly fragmented market, scarcity of open bandwidth, low reliability, hopping challenge, and the constantly evolving standards.

– However, the demand for high-performance, cost-efficient, and reliable sensors has increased, leading to higher spending in R&D activities by market vendors. These technological advancements in nanotechnology and micro-technology are expected to propel the market growth of wireless pressure sensors over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends –

Wireless Pressure Sensors to Witness an Increased Demand from the Automotive Industry

– The automotive segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to progression in technology, the demand for concept cars, and automation, among others. The automotive industry has been an important end-user segment for legacy pressure sensors. High quality and absolute reliability are always on the preference list of automotive manufacturing.

– To achieve the optimum condition regarding performance and system cost, the pressure sensors have been a prime choice in many critical applications. However, with emerging applications, such as vehicle dynamics control, offline navigation, external airbag deployments, tire pressure monitoring, etc., the use of wireless pressure sensors is becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry.

– With futuristic innovations, like electric cars and self-driving cars, the demand for these wireless pressure sensors is assumed to grow quickly from the automotive sector. Powertrain applications represent more than 50% of the business, followed by safety, with tire pressure management systems (TPMS) being the largest single automotive application. Driven by carbon dioxide emission reduction and automation, wireless pressure sensors will increasingly be adopted and used in the future.

North America to Hold a Dominant Share

– North America is expected to hold a strong share of the global wireless sensors market over the forecast period. The U.S. is a primary country in this region, due to the presence of companies like Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, etc. Technological proliferation and advancements in nanotechnology and micro-technology are expected to propel the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

– Moreover, the growing demand for wireless sensors in the defense sector is anticipated to fuel market growth. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Defense estimated a budget of USD 13.7 billion for investing in technological development. These investments are expected to increase considering the technological advancements, which will further boost the wireless sensors market in the future years.

– The wireless sensors market in North America is anticipated to make notable contributions to the global market for wireless sensors, due to the increasing product demand in the healthcare sector. Most of the healthcare organizations in North America are focusing on investing in the latest technologies to provide better healthcare services to the patients. The aim of using wireless sensors in healthcare is to ensure uninterrupted patient monitoring.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Customized Wireless Pressure Sensors Market

– Changing Customized Wireless Pressure Sensors market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Customized Wireless Pressure Sensors Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

