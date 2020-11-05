The Public Safety Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Public Safety industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Public Safety market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Public Safety Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Public Safety, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Public Safety market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Public Safety companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The public safety market was valued at USD 11.15 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 50.64 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 29.9.%, during the forecast period of (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

Increasing awareness about the importance of security, replacement of obsolete architecture, rise in hazardous industrial explorations, among other factors is expected to drive the demand for public safety software.

– Governments are increasingly trying to develop intelligent mitigation plans to minimize the response time and damage caused by both natural and man-made disasters, which is expected to drive the market.

– Factors, such as high installation cost and lack of interoperability between legacy and advanced security systems are hindering the market growth. In addition, data security concerns due to the evident threat of cyber-attacks on public safety and security systems also persist. The concerns over privacy and surveillance have also been recognized as major challenges for public safety companies to adopt software solutions.

– Governments across regions are investing in enhancing their surveillance and communication systems. For instance, in 2018, the Boston Police Department (BPD) invested in the full spectrum of public safety which accounts to almost 3.8% or USD 14.6 million increase over the previous fiscal year. As part of their mission to safeguard the citizens, BPD was reported to be focusing on new technological improvements, including the rollout of additional mobile devices, security upgrades at the evidence storage facility, additional automatic license plate recognition cameras, and also the department-wide USD 56 million radio replacement project. Such investments are evident across regions and are indicative of the increasing reliance on technology solutions.

Key Market Trends –

Cloud Deployment has Largest Growth in the Market for the Forecast Period

– Considering the lean budgets, public service organizations have been increasingly opting for cloud-based applications rather than on-premises. Also, as cloud deployment would eliminate the need for agencies to acquire infrastructure and also reduce the expense of software infrastructure, such as SQL licenses, the cloud-based deployments are being preferred.

– Vendors in the market offering new software delivery models, such as Public Safety as a Service, PSaaS, are providing the public safety organizations with hosted and cloud deployment options, which allows agencies to focus on keeping people and property safe and not on managing complex hardware and software infrastructure.

– Public safety organizations also find that these deployment options streamline the maintenance and upgrade process, which happen to be significant factors for agencies with on-premises software.

– Moreover, factors, such as advancement of cloud security and cost benefits of utilizing SaaS model, are expected to benefit not only the law enforcement agencies but also other end users of the market (firefighting, medical, and transportation), thus enabling them to serve and protect the public in an efficient way.

United States presently has the Largest Share in the Market

– The stringent governmental regulations for industrial safety is one of the factors driving the demand for public safety in the United States. The Patriot Act of 2001 identified a number of locations and areas that require security, such as agriculture and food, emergency services, defense, IT, energy and power, transportation and shipping, banking, chemical and hazardous manufacturing industry, and national monuments, among others.

– The National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) has been revised to identify 16 critical sectors susceptible to attacks. Implementation of this plan has increased the demand for public safety solutions in those 16 sectors.

– Moreover, the crime rate in the United States is a more serious issue, which the government is trying to address through public safety. Traditionally, the crime rate decreased drastically since 1992, when the government first introduced digital initiatives in law and order. However, there has been a slight increase in the crimes committed in recent years, since 2014.

– There has been a significant increase in the number of mass shootings in the United States. In 2018 alone, the United States faced 12 mass shootings in a school. Apart from that, the US prison is overflowing, with almost 2.6 million prisoners, as of 2018.

– The United States represented about 4.4% of the total world’s population in prison in 2018, according to the data by the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. This has posed new challenges for law enforcement and due to the lack of police officials, the country is dependent on digital public safety measure to manage law and order related activities.

– Public safety and disaster management integration is being used to reduce those losses.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Customized Public Safety Market

– Changing Customized Public Safety market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Customized Public Safety Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

