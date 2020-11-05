 Biodegradable Packaging Market Latest Trends, Demand and Forecasts 2025

The Biodegradable Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Biodegradable Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Biodegradable Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Biodegradable Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Biodegradable Packaging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Biodegradable Packaging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Biodegradable Packaging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The biodegradable packaging market was valued at USD 90.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 126.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Prominent Players – Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group PLC, Tetra Pak International SA, and Others.

Market Overview:

Biodegradable packaging solutions are increasingly finding applications in a wide variety of industries due to their low environmental impact and high demand. Biodegradable packaging made from renewable resources decreases dependence on petroleum and reduces the amount of waste material, while still yielding a product that provides benefits similar to traditional plastics.

Rising consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of packaging products and a willingness to replace packaging materials by alternatives with a lower carbon footprint (or made from renewable resources) are the main drivers for the development and the use of these materials.

Recyclability is expected to be the greatest challenge, as more and more companies, which use packaging products, are focusing on recyclable and reusable packaging.

The US-based Kroger Co. (which orders about 6 billion bags each year and is one of the largest grocery chains in the country) announced in 2018 that it will go plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025. The company serves almost 9 million people daily through two dozen different grocery chains. This is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging (non-plastic).

Key Market Trends –

Beverage Packaging to be One of the Most Significant Applications

An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

Companies in the beverages market, like PepsiCo, have been using recyclable PET bottles for their beverages. PepsiCo’s recyclable PET bottles account for 30% of packaging volume in North America, and 7% globally. However, high manufacturing costs are likely to restrain the practice of using recyclable PET for beverage packaging across developing regions, like India.

Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.

United States to Account for the Largest Share in North America

In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

Notably, food wastage in the country is one of the primary reasons for increasing customer awareness. For instance, The New York Times stated that approximately 60 million metric ton of food is wasted in the United States every year, which not only has negative impact on the environment but also contributes to the economic burden. Due to the aforementioned factors, the consumers are being aware of the food wastage, owing to which they are moving toward non-perishable food, which stay fresh for a long time.

With increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for the biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.

