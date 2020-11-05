The Microgrid Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Microgrid industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Microgrid market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Microgrid Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Microgrid, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Microgrid market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Microgrid companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The global microgrid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% over the period of 2020-2025.

Prominent Players – ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, and Others.

Market Overview:

Factors such as increasing demand for reliable and continuous power supply worldwide, to reduce the over-dependence on power grids and preventing power blackouts during natural calamities, microgrids are being installed in greater numbers, which is driving the market. Moreover, renewable power is increasingly being used to provide electricity to remote locations, by connecting to remote power systems microgrid, which is economically efficient in comparison to large power plants. However, the reluctance shown by several industries that still prefer conventional electricity over microgrids owing to a better return on investment is restraining the market growth.

– The commercial and industrial facilities are more sensitive to power outages than other sectors, and a short period of an outage can lead to substantial losses. C&I sector is increasingly moving toward locally built independent power sources that can be distributed by microgrid network.

– Rising electrification projects in Asia-Pacific and Africa, such as Western Africa Regional Off-grid Electrification Project and other remote locations, presents an opportunity for the microgrid market players.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region and presents the largest opportunity for the microgrid market during the forecast period, attributed to increasing investments made by both national as well as international companies.

Key Market Trends –

Commercial and Industrial Sector to Dominate the Market

– In many developing countries, the power sector suffers untimely power outages, owing to the insufficient power supply, and poor transmission and distribution network that require frequent maintenance.

– Therefore, C&I sector is increasingly moving toward locally built independent power sources that can be distributed by the microgrid network rather than being dependent on electricity supply through the national grid.

– The integration of microgrids with the wholesale power market is a big boost for the development of microgrid networks in Europe. The widespread network of the microgrid can be integrated with the power network, and the owners of the microgrid can execute the trading activities.

– Renewable energy sources, such as solar energy, are witnessing substantial growth in the C&I sector, particularly in developed countries, owing to their minimal impact on the environment.

– Therefore, the declining cost of renewable, combined with technological advancements in energy storage systems customized commercial sector, is expected to help support the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has been experiencing increased demand for microgrids, majorly owing to factors, such as increased rural electrification programs in developing countries and the development of commercial microgrids in advanced nations.

– The number of projects and overall power capacity of Asia-Pacific is almost at par with North America and is expected to overtake it during the forecast period.

– As part of Japan’s policies to boost energy efficiency and power generation from renewable sources, the country’s sustained efforts toward smart grid deployment is expected to supplement the microgrid market in the Asia-Pacific region. To increase resiliency against natural disasters, Japanese cities are moving away from large-scale power toward microgrids.

– In September 2017, PanaHome Corporation, ENERES Co. Ltd, IBJ Leasing Co. Ltd., and the Public Enterprises Agency of the Hyogo Prefectural Government announced the launch of the microgrid system powering 117 homes in Japan, hence driving the market in the region.

– Furthermore, government policies, such as Feed-in-Tariffs, are expected to supplement the growth during the forecast period further.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

