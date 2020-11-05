Soft Robotics Market Competitive Research And Technology Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Soft Robotics Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Soft Robotics industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Soft Robotics market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Soft Robotics Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Soft Robotics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Soft Robotics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Soft Robotics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Soft Robotics Market was valued at USD 645.45 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4965.06 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

Soft Robots have provided the end-user industries with the ability to automate over the past few years. Though soft robotics is still in its early stages, with the variety of benefits offered by soft robots compared to the traditional robots, the penetration of the soft robots is expected to grow dramatically over the forecast period.

– The increasing need for automation in industries like food processing, e-commerce, etc. Increased investments/funding in research and development across nation’s fuels the growth of the soft robotics market.

– The reduction in the cost of sensors and the popularity of the existing robots are significant signs that indicate the field of robotics is going through significant transformation and development. With the advent of self-learning soft robots through AI, the soft robotics market is expected to witness drastic change over the forecast period.

– The need for human safety in manufacturing units is also boosting the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends –

Medical and Surgical Applications to Register Highest Growth

– Soft robots inherently have the advantage of being compliant with the natural tissues of human and living organisms. Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is one of the research areas with the big potential of adopting soft robotics. This is because it overcomes the limitation of traditional MIS methods such as a low degree of freedom.

– The limitations involved in open surgeries and laparoscopic procedures coupled with increasing advantages of robotic surgery systems are expected to boost the adoption rates of robot-assisted surgeries worldwide. For instance, the advantages such as smaller incision size, fewer complications, minimization of infection rates, and shorter recovery times are driving surgeons to adopt these robotic systems to perform various surgeries.

– The increasing popularity of surgical robots in emerging countries such as South Africa and India have a positive impact on market growth. The market is dominated by the North Americas, followed by Europe and APAC.

North America to Hold Significant Share

– Rise in per capita income in the United States has led to an increased need for durable and non-durable goods, thus driving the need for a safe and effective manufacturing process. Therefore, companies manufacturing both durable and non-durable goods are increasingly adopting extensive assembly lines in their manufacturing process to meet the demand for these goods.

– Also, the safety factor in regional manufacturing and processing sector is also forcing companies to invest in soft robotics. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) alone lists 39 major industrial accidents under the keyword ‘robot’, ranging from dismemberment to death.

– The growth in warehousing and distribution centers also plays a significant role. According to the US Commerce Department, online sales represented 11.3% of total retail sales, up from 10.9%. This will further grow the need for warehouse management to enhance efficiency, hence developing space for the studied market.

