Pet Food Packaging Market Demand, Trends, and Growth Outlook Till 2025

The Pet Food Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Pet Food Packaging industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Pet Food Packaging market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Pet Food Packaging Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pet Food Packaging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pet Food Packaging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pet Food Packaging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The pet food packaging market was valued at USD 9.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 13.78 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Prominent Players – Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Crown Holdings, and Others.

Market Overview:

– Animal lovers are demanding the products, which are attractive, informative, and protective as any other food product. Moreover, FDA regulations for pet food products have improved over the years and are similar to human foods. Manufacturers are focusing on providing consumers want such as intelligent packaging for pet food. Thus the labeling of these pet food products is creating a positive outlook on pet food packaging market.

– The pet food packaging market is gaining traction due to factors such as growing adoption of a pet as a companion coupled with increasing awareness about maintaining pet’s health among the owners. The rising concerns about the health of pets are boosting the adoption of the spill-proof and advanced pet food packaging to maintain and quality of pet food packaging.

– The major constraint identified in the growth of the pet food packaging market is the issue with the regulatory system.

Key Market Trends –

Plastic Packaging Holds the Largest Share

– Plastic is one of the most widely used materials for packaging across various end-use industries. Plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and others are used extensively in pet food packaging market. The material offers high barrier, cost-efficient, temperature resistance, and durable packaging options.

– Further, plastics pouch demand will be bolstered by features that are inherently convenient for consumers, including zippered closure mechanisms and lightweight, as well as by reduced transportation costs due to their lightweight. Pouch growth will be strong in both dry and wet pet food.

– Additionally, the plastics tubs and cups will continue to supplant other packaging containers in wet food, growing in popularity due to peelable lids that are easier to open. In addition, the ability to package tubs and cups in multipacks for ease of handling will bolster growth.

– Moreover, in the United States, pet food expenditure is increasing because of the widespread demand for pet ownership. Advances in technology are making boarding, grooming, and training facilities more easily accessible to the owners. The United States is a pioneer in this market with increasing expenditures thereby driving the plastics pet food packaging market in the country.

United States to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market.

– Further, the increase in the number of non-traditional households with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is boosting the per-capita pet expenditure for this market.

– Consequently, pet owners are willing to pay for more value-added products and resulting in a decline of economy pet food with people moving towards branded product offerings.

– According to the 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet.

– Moreover, with the increasing penetration of e-commerce coupled with internet retailing is creating a market for pet stores to create Omni channels to grow. Thus all the reason is expected to be instrumental in driving the pet food packaging market in North America.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

