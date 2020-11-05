The cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 147,457.4 million by2027 from US$ 14,383.8 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The global Cannabis Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The growth of the global cannabis market is as attributed to the legalization of medical cannabis;growing medicinal applications of cannabis;andincreasing awareness about medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops. Additionally, the growing demand of cannabis during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Aphria, Inc. Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Science, INC. Canopy Growth Corporation Medical Marijuana, Inc. VIVO Cannabis Inc. Tikun Olam Terra Tech Corp. Tilray The Cronos Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cannabis Market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Cannabis Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Cannabis Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

