Worldwide Male Infertility Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Male Infertility Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Male Infertility Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Male Infertility Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Male Infertility players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global male infertility market is expected to reach US$ 6,213.96 million by 2027 from US$ 3,883.82 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.



A few of the common factors responsible for causing infertility in men include low hormone production levels in pituitary gland, sexual problems affecting the entry of semen into vaginal tract, and presence of sperm antibodies. Varicocele, i.e., a presence of enlarged veins in testicle, is the most common cause of low sperm count in men. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, varicocele is present in ~40% of men suffering from infertility problems.

MERCK KGaA Sanofi Bayer AG Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. SCSA Diagnostics, Inc. Andrology Solutions Halotech DNA INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Vitrolife.

The global male infertility market, based on test, is segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, computer assisted semen analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, sperm penetration assay, and others. The DNA fragmentation technique segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas the computer assisted semen analysis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Male Infertility Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Male Infertility Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Male Infertility Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Male Infertility Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

