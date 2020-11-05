LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Omron, SAKI Corporation, Mirtec Co., Ltd., Orbotech, Utechzone, CIMS China(Camtek), Koh Young, Test Research, Inc(TRI), Wuhan Jingce Electronic, Viscom AG, Machvision Inc., Mek (Marantz Electronics), Nordson, ViTrox, Takano, CyberOptics Corporation, Shenzhou Vision Technology, Machine Vision Products(MVP), JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd., ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd Market Segment by Product Type: Inline AOI Equipment, Offline AOI Equipment Market Segment by Application: , FPD (LCD/OLED), PCB, Semiconductor, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales market

TOC

1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Inline AOI Equipment

1.2.3 Offline AOI Equipment

1.3 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 FPD (LCD/OLED)

1.3.3 PCB

1.3.4 Semiconductor

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Business

12.1 Omron

12.1.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.1.2 Omron Business Overview

12.1.3 Omron Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Omron Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Omron Recent Development

12.2 SAKI Corporation

12.2.1 SAKI Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 SAKI Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 SAKI Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SAKI Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 SAKI Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Mirtec Co., Ltd.

12.3.1 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.3.3 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Mirtec Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 Orbotech

12.4.1 Orbotech Corporation Information

12.4.2 Orbotech Business Overview

12.4.3 Orbotech Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Orbotech Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Orbotech Recent Development

12.5 Utechzone

12.5.1 Utechzone Corporation Information

12.5.2 Utechzone Business Overview

12.5.3 Utechzone Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Utechzone Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Utechzone Recent Development

12.6 CIMS China(Camtek)

12.6.1 CIMS China(Camtek) Corporation Information

12.6.2 CIMS China(Camtek) Business Overview

12.6.3 CIMS China(Camtek) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 CIMS China(Camtek) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 CIMS China(Camtek) Recent Development

12.7 Koh Young

12.7.1 Koh Young Corporation Information

12.7.2 Koh Young Business Overview

12.7.3 Koh Young Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Koh Young Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Koh Young Recent Development

12.8 Test Research, Inc(TRI)

12.8.1 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Business Overview

12.8.3 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Test Research, Inc(TRI) Recent Development

12.9 Wuhan Jingce Electronic

12.9.1 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Corporation Information

12.9.2 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Business Overview

12.9.3 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Wuhan Jingce Electronic Recent Development

12.10 Viscom AG

12.10.1 Viscom AG Corporation Information

12.10.2 Viscom AG Business Overview

12.10.3 Viscom AG Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Viscom AG Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Viscom AG Recent Development

12.11 Machvision Inc.

12.11.1 Machvision Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Machvision Inc. Business Overview

12.11.3 Machvision Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Machvision Inc. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Machvision Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Mek (Marantz Electronics)

12.12.1 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Business Overview

12.12.3 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Recent Development

12.13 Nordson

12.13.1 Nordson Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nordson Business Overview

12.13.3 Nordson Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nordson Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Nordson Recent Development

12.14 ViTrox

12.14.1 ViTrox Corporation Information

12.14.2 ViTrox Business Overview

12.14.3 ViTrox Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ViTrox Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 ViTrox Recent Development

12.15 Takano

12.15.1 Takano Corporation Information

12.15.2 Takano Business Overview

12.15.3 Takano Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Takano Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 Takano Recent Development

12.16 CyberOptics Corporation

12.16.1 CyberOptics Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 CyberOptics Corporation Business Overview

12.16.3 CyberOptics Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 CyberOptics Corporation Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 CyberOptics Corporation Recent Development

12.17 Shenzhou Vision Technology

12.17.1 Shenzhou Vision Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shenzhou Vision Technology Business Overview

12.17.3 Shenzhou Vision Technology Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Shenzhou Vision Technology Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.17.5 Shenzhou Vision Technology Recent Development

12.18 Machine Vision Products(MVP)

12.18.1 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Business Overview

12.18.3 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.18.5 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Recent Development

12.19 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd.

12.19.1 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.19.2 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd. Business Overview

12.19.3 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.19.5 JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

12.20 ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd

12.20.1 ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.20.2 ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.20.3 ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Products Offered

12.20.5 ZhenHuaXing Technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd Recent Development 13 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment

13.4 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

