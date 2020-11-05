LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, TSMC, Globalfoundries, UMC, SMIC, Samsung, HHGrace, TowerJazz, Microchip Technology, TI Market Segment by Product Type: eFlash, eE2PROM, eOTP/eMTP, eFRAM, eMRAM, Others, eFlash is the most commonly used type, with about 45.16% of revenue share in 2019. Market Segment by Application: , Consumer Electronics, IoT, Telecommunications, Automotive, Others, Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) is widely used in Consumer Electronics, IoT, Telecommunications, Automotive and other fields. In 2019, Consumer Electronics segment consumed the largest part of ENVM, with a volume share of 25.80%, followed by Automotive (18.57%), Telecommunications (17.31%) and IoT (11.62%).

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales market

TOC

1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Overview

1.1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Product Scope

1.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 eFlash

1.2.3 eE2PROM

1.2.4 eOTP/eMTP

1.2.5 eFRAM

1.2.6 eMRAM

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 IoT

1.3.4 Telecommunications

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Business

12.1 TSMC

12.1.1 TSMC Corporation Information

12.1.2 TSMC Business Overview

12.1.3 TSMC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 TSMC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.1.5 TSMC Recent Development

12.2 Globalfoundries

12.2.1 Globalfoundries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Globalfoundries Business Overview

12.2.3 Globalfoundries Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Globalfoundries Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.2.5 Globalfoundries Recent Development

12.3 UMC

12.3.1 UMC Corporation Information

12.3.2 UMC Business Overview

12.3.3 UMC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 UMC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.3.5 UMC Recent Development

12.4 SMIC

12.4.1 SMIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 SMIC Business Overview

12.4.3 SMIC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 SMIC Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.4.5 SMIC Recent Development

12.5 Samsung

12.5.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.5.2 Samsung Business Overview

12.5.3 Samsung Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Samsung Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.6 HHGrace

12.6.1 HHGrace Corporation Information

12.6.2 HHGrace Business Overview

12.6.3 HHGrace Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 HHGrace Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.6.5 HHGrace Recent Development

12.7 TowerJazz

12.7.1 TowerJazz Corporation Information

12.7.2 TowerJazz Business Overview

12.7.3 TowerJazz Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 TowerJazz Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.7.5 TowerJazz Recent Development

12.8 Microchip Technology

12.8.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview

12.8.3 Microchip Technology Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Microchip Technology Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.8.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

12.9 TI

12.9.1 TI Corporation Information

12.9.2 TI Business Overview

12.9.3 TI Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 TI Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Products Offered

12.9.5 TI Recent Development 13 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM)

13.4 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Distributors List

14.3 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Trends

15.2 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Challenges

15.4 Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

