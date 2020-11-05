LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AC Servo Motor Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AC Servo Motor Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AC Servo Motor Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AC Servo Motor Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Fanuc, Siemens, Rockwell, ABB, Rexroth (Bosch), Panasonic, Nidec, Delta, SANYO DENKI, Teco, Schneider, Moog, Oriental Motor, Parker Hannifin, HNC, Kollmorgen, Lenze, Toshiba, Beckhoff, GSK, Inovance, LS Mecapion, Infranor, Tamagawa, LTI Motion Market Segment by Product Type: Less than 2KW, 2KW-5KW, More than 5KW Market Segment by Application: , Machine Tools, Packaging Applications, Textile, Electronic Equipment, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AC Servo Motor Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Servo Motor Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AC Servo Motor Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Servo Motor Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Servo Motor Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Servo Motor Sales market

TOC

1 AC Servo Motor Market Overview

1.1 AC Servo Motor Product Scope

1.2 AC Servo Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Less than 2KW

1.2.3 2KW-5KW

1.2.4 More than 5KW

1.3 AC Servo Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Machine Tools

1.3.3 Packaging Applications

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Electronic Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 AC Servo Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global AC Servo Motor Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 AC Servo Motor Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global AC Servo Motor Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global AC Servo Motor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global AC Servo Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States AC Servo Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe AC Servo Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China AC Servo Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan AC Servo Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia AC Servo Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India AC Servo Motor Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global AC Servo Motor Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top AC Servo Motor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top AC Servo Motor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AC Servo Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AC Servo Motor as of 2019)

3.4 Global AC Servo Motor Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers AC Servo Motor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key AC Servo Motor Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global AC Servo Motor Market Size by Type

4.1 Global AC Servo Motor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global AC Servo Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AC Servo Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global AC Servo Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global AC Servo Motor Market Size by Application

5.1 Global AC Servo Motor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global AC Servo Motor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AC Servo Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global AC Servo Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global AC Servo Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global AC Servo Motor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States AC Servo Motor Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe AC Servo Motor Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China AC Servo Motor Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan AC Servo Motor Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia AC Servo Motor Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India AC Servo Motor Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India AC Servo Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Servo Motor Business

12.1 Yaskawa

12.1.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.1.2 Yaskawa Business Overview

12.1.3 Yaskawa AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Yaskawa AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.1.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.3 Fanuc

12.3.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fanuc Business Overview

12.3.3 Fanuc AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Fanuc AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.3.5 Fanuc Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.4.3 Siemens AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Siemens AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Rockwell

12.5.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rockwell Business Overview

12.5.3 Rockwell AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Rockwell AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.5.5 Rockwell Recent Development

12.6 ABB

12.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.6.2 ABB Business Overview

12.6.3 ABB AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ABB AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.6.5 ABB Recent Development

12.7 Rexroth (Bosch)

12.7.1 Rexroth (Bosch) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rexroth (Bosch) Business Overview

12.7.3 Rexroth (Bosch) AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Rexroth (Bosch) AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.7.5 Rexroth (Bosch) Recent Development

12.8 Panasonic

12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.8.3 Panasonic AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Panasonic AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.9 Nidec

12.9.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nidec Business Overview

12.9.3 Nidec AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Nidec AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.9.5 Nidec Recent Development

12.10 Delta

12.10.1 Delta Corporation Information

12.10.2 Delta Business Overview

12.10.3 Delta AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Delta AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.10.5 Delta Recent Development

12.11 SANYO DENKI

12.11.1 SANYO DENKI Corporation Information

12.11.2 SANYO DENKI Business Overview

12.11.3 SANYO DENKI AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SANYO DENKI AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.11.5 SANYO DENKI Recent Development

12.12 Teco

12.12.1 Teco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Teco Business Overview

12.12.3 Teco AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Teco AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.12.5 Teco Recent Development

12.13 Schneider

12.13.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.13.2 Schneider Business Overview

12.13.3 Schneider AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Schneider AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.13.5 Schneider Recent Development

12.14 Moog

12.14.1 Moog Corporation Information

12.14.2 Moog Business Overview

12.14.3 Moog AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Moog AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.14.5 Moog Recent Development

12.15 Oriental Motor

12.15.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

12.15.2 Oriental Motor Business Overview

12.15.3 Oriental Motor AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Oriental Motor AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.15.5 Oriental Motor Recent Development

12.16 Parker Hannifin

12.16.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.16.2 Parker Hannifin Business Overview

12.16.3 Parker Hannifin AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Parker Hannifin AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.16.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

12.17 HNC

12.17.1 HNC Corporation Information

12.17.2 HNC Business Overview

12.17.3 HNC AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 HNC AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.17.5 HNC Recent Development

12.18 Kollmorgen

12.18.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kollmorgen Business Overview

12.18.3 Kollmorgen AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Kollmorgen AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.18.5 Kollmorgen Recent Development

12.19 Lenze

12.19.1 Lenze Corporation Information

12.19.2 Lenze Business Overview

12.19.3 Lenze AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Lenze AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.19.5 Lenze Recent Development

12.20 Toshiba

12.20.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.20.2 Toshiba Business Overview

12.20.3 Toshiba AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Toshiba AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.20.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.21 Beckhoff

12.21.1 Beckhoff Corporation Information

12.21.2 Beckhoff Business Overview

12.21.3 Beckhoff AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Beckhoff AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.21.5 Beckhoff Recent Development

12.22 GSK

12.22.1 GSK Corporation Information

12.22.2 GSK Business Overview

12.22.3 GSK AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 GSK AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.22.5 GSK Recent Development

12.23 Inovance

12.23.1 Inovance Corporation Information

12.23.2 Inovance Business Overview

12.23.3 Inovance AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Inovance AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.23.5 Inovance Recent Development

12.24 LS Mecapion

12.24.1 LS Mecapion Corporation Information

12.24.2 LS Mecapion Business Overview

12.24.3 LS Mecapion AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 LS Mecapion AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.24.5 LS Mecapion Recent Development

12.25 Infranor

12.25.1 Infranor Corporation Information

12.25.2 Infranor Business Overview

12.25.3 Infranor AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Infranor AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.25.5 Infranor Recent Development

12.26 Tamagawa

12.26.1 Tamagawa Corporation Information

12.26.2 Tamagawa Business Overview

12.26.3 Tamagawa AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Tamagawa AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.26.5 Tamagawa Recent Development

12.27 LTI Motion

12.27.1 LTI Motion Corporation Information

12.27.2 LTI Motion Business Overview

12.27.3 LTI Motion AC Servo Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 LTI Motion AC Servo Motor Products Offered

12.27.5 LTI Motion Recent Development 13 AC Servo Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 AC Servo Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AC Servo Motor

13.4 AC Servo Motor Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 AC Servo Motor Distributors List

14.3 AC Servo Motor Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 AC Servo Motor Market Trends

15.2 AC Servo Motor Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 AC Servo Motor Market Challenges

15.4 AC Servo Motor Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

