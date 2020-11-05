LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Motherboard Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Motherboard Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Motherboard Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Motherboard Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Super Micro, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, Advantech, Intel, Tyan (MiTAC), Kontron, Abaco, ASRock, Artesyn Embedded, Colorful Group, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, Maxsun, ONDA, Biostar Market Segment by Product Type: PC Motherboards, Mobile PC Motherboards, Server Motherboards, Gaming Motherboards Market Segment by Application: , Personal, Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Motherboard Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Motherboard Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Motherboard Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Motherboard Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Motherboard Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Motherboard Sales market

TOC

1 Motherboard Market Overview

1.1 Motherboard Product Scope

1.2 Motherboard Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motherboard Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 PC Motherboards

1.2.3 Mobile PC Motherboards

1.2.4 Server Motherboards

1.2.5 Gaming Motherboards

1.3 Motherboard Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Motherboard Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Motherboard Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Motherboard Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Motherboard Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Motherboard Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Motherboard Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Motherboard Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Motherboard Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Motherboard Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Motherboard Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Motherboard Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Motherboard Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Motherboard Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Motherboard Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Motherboard Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Motherboard Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Motherboard Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Motherboard Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Motherboard Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Motherboard Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Motherboard Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Motherboard Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Motherboard Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Motherboard as of 2019)

3.4 Global Motherboard Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Motherboard Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Motherboard Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Motherboard Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Motherboard Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Motherboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Motherboard Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Motherboard Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Motherboard Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Motherboard Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Motherboard Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Motherboard Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Motherboard Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Motherboard Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Motherboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Motherboard Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Motherboard Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Motherboard Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Motherboard Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Motherboard Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Motherboard Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Motherboard Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Motherboard Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Motherboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Motherboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Motherboard Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Motherboard Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Motherboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Motherboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Motherboard Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Motherboard Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Motherboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Motherboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Motherboard Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Motherboard Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Motherboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Motherboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Motherboard Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Motherboard Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Motherboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Motherboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Motherboard Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Motherboard Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Motherboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Motherboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motherboard Business

12.1 Asus

12.1.1 Asus Corporation Information

12.1.2 Asus Business Overview

12.1.3 Asus Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Asus Motherboard Products Offered

12.1.5 Asus Recent Development

12.2 Gigabyte Technology

12.2.1 Gigabyte Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gigabyte Technology Business Overview

12.2.3 Gigabyte Technology Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Gigabyte Technology Motherboard Products Offered

12.2.5 Gigabyte Technology Recent Development

12.3 Super Micro

12.3.1 Super Micro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Super Micro Business Overview

12.3.3 Super Micro Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Super Micro Motherboard Products Offered

12.3.5 Super Micro Recent Development

12.4 Micro-Star International Co., Ltd

12.4.1 Micro-Star International Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 Micro-Star International Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.4.3 Micro-Star International Co., Ltd Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Micro-Star International Co., Ltd Motherboard Products Offered

12.4.5 Micro-Star International Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.5 Advantech

12.5.1 Advantech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Advantech Business Overview

12.5.3 Advantech Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Advantech Motherboard Products Offered

12.5.5 Advantech Recent Development

12.6 Intel

12.6.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Intel Business Overview

12.6.3 Intel Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Intel Motherboard Products Offered

12.6.5 Intel Recent Development

12.7 Tyan (MiTAC)

12.7.1 Tyan (MiTAC) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tyan (MiTAC) Business Overview

12.7.3 Tyan (MiTAC) Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tyan (MiTAC) Motherboard Products Offered

12.7.5 Tyan (MiTAC) Recent Development

12.8 Kontron

12.8.1 Kontron Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kontron Business Overview

12.8.3 Kontron Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kontron Motherboard Products Offered

12.8.5 Kontron Recent Development

12.9 Abaco

12.9.1 Abaco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Abaco Business Overview

12.9.3 Abaco Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Abaco Motherboard Products Offered

12.9.5 Abaco Recent Development

12.10 ASRock

12.10.1 ASRock Corporation Information

12.10.2 ASRock Business Overview

12.10.3 ASRock Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ASRock Motherboard Products Offered

12.10.5 ASRock Recent Development

12.11 Artesyn Embedded

12.11.1 Artesyn Embedded Corporation Information

12.11.2 Artesyn Embedded Business Overview

12.11.3 Artesyn Embedded Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Artesyn Embedded Motherboard Products Offered

12.11.5 Artesyn Embedded Recent Development

12.12 Colorful Group

12.12.1 Colorful Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Colorful Group Business Overview

12.12.3 Colorful Group Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Colorful Group Motherboard Products Offered

12.12.5 Colorful Group Recent Development

12.13 Curtiss Wright Controls

12.13.1 Curtiss Wright Controls Corporation Information

12.13.2 Curtiss Wright Controls Business Overview

12.13.3 Curtiss Wright Controls Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Curtiss Wright Controls Motherboard Products Offered

12.13.5 Curtiss Wright Controls Recent Development

12.14 ADLINK

12.14.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

12.14.2 ADLINK Business Overview

12.14.3 ADLINK Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ADLINK Motherboard Products Offered

12.14.5 ADLINK Recent Development

12.15 DFI

12.15.1 DFI Corporation Information

12.15.2 DFI Business Overview

12.15.3 DFI Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 DFI Motherboard Products Offered

12.15.5 DFI Recent Development

12.16 Maxsun

12.16.1 Maxsun Corporation Information

12.16.2 Maxsun Business Overview

12.16.3 Maxsun Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Maxsun Motherboard Products Offered

12.16.5 Maxsun Recent Development

12.17 ONDA

12.17.1 ONDA Corporation Information

12.17.2 ONDA Business Overview

12.17.3 ONDA Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 ONDA Motherboard Products Offered

12.17.5 ONDA Recent Development

12.18 Biostar

12.18.1 Biostar Corporation Information

12.18.2 Biostar Business Overview

12.18.3 Biostar Motherboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Biostar Motherboard Products Offered

12.18.5 Biostar Recent Development 13 Motherboard Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Motherboard Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Motherboard

13.4 Motherboard Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Motherboard Distributors List

14.3 Motherboard Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Motherboard Market Trends

15.2 Motherboard Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Motherboard Market Challenges

15.4 Motherboard Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

