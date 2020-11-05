Sales of Aerospace Galley Trolley And Container Market to Grow at Robust CAGR During 2019-2029

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

The global sales of aerospace galley trolley and container market reached ~ 400,000 units in 2018, unveils the new research report on the aerospace galley trolley and container market by Persistence Market Research (PMR). According to the study, the aerospace galley trolley and container market is estimated to grow by ~ 5.4% CAGR in 2029. Rising consumers’ inclination towards the air travel in developing countries is expected to boost the aerospace galley trolley and container market.

According to the analysis, increasing aircraft fleet and rising passenger traffic is driving the growth of the air transport MRO market. This, in turn, is set to directly contribute to the growth of the aerospace galley trolley and container market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19300

Furthermore, airline carriers are continually transforming the interiors of their airplane fleet to provide utmost luxury and comfort to their passengers without compromising on ticket prices, contributing to the build-up of the aerospace galley trolley and container market by 2029. The global aerospace galley trolley and container market reflected a value of ~US$ 3.4 Bn in 2018, and is projected to increase the aerospace galley trolley and container market valuation to ~US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of the 2029.

Increasing Air Travel Propelling the Demand for Aerospace Galley Trolley and Containers

According to the statistics provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of passengers traveling by air worldwide exceeded four billion for the first time in 2017. Increasing disposable income, increasing affordability, and inclination towards traveling are some of the factors set to continue to drive the traffic growth and propel the demand for more aircraft. Furthermore, development in the tourism industry; growing worldwide travel; inexpensive air travel fares; and improving facilities provided during air travel are mainly contributing to the shifting of consumers’ preference towards air travel, which, in turn, propels the aerospace galley trolley and container market.

As per the PMR study, prominent players in the aerospace galley trolley and container market are offering a wide range of products with advanced characteristic properties, such as cold/refrigerated trolleys and lightweight containers. Moreover, the number of airlines that have invested comprehensively in new features, such as cabin trolleys, or Kevlar cargo containers, and lightweight seats like these have the added benefit of being durable and light in weight, which results in upsurging the aerospace galley trolley and container market.

Advanced Technology Enhancing the North America Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container Market

Smart electronic seals and locks associated with aerospace galley trolleys and containers are a significant advancement to the way how one can utilize and manage the trolley fleet. Concern for security has led the aviation industry to acclimatize to new containers and galley trolleys with smart locks, and this has become a dynamic factor in the aerospace galley trolley and container market. In addition, the excellence of onboard meal services depends heavily on a complex catering system consuming outbound stations. To offer consistent and excellent on-board meal services, refrigerated containers and galley trolleys must become a prominent choice for airlines.

Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container Market: Vendor Insights

PMR’s business analysis also highlights pioneering insights into the competitive scenario of the aerospace galley trolley and container market and differential strategies of prominent market players. Some key players in the market are Zodiac Aerospace, Jamco Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Geven S.p.A., among others. Furthermore, several significant players of the aerospace galley trolley and container market are adopting various strategies related to the consumer demand, such as new product launches, noteworthy development in the R&D to enhance their product portfolio and upgrading their products in the aspect of technology.

Top Key Players:

Zodiac Aerospace

Jamco Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Geven S.p.A.

Korita Aviation

Flightweight Ltd.

Norduyn Inc.

Bucher Group

Trenchard Aviation Group Ltd

Egret Aviation Co., Ltd

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19300

For instance, in April 2016, Zodiac Aerospace introduced catering solutions for aircraft, called SmartLock, a touch-key based cabin equipment security system, and cold trolley, a food cart with innovative thermodynamics to keep beverages cold for a longer duration.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.