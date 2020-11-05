The Lipase Testing market to witness non-linear transition from 2019 to 2029

Pancreases produce an enzyme called lipase that is released into the digestive tract to help digest fats. For normal digestive function the concentration of lipase required is 10–73 units per liter (U/L) for patients over 16 years of age. Serum lipase testing is recommended to measure the amount of lipase in the blood. Abnormally high levels of lipase in the blood indicate heath conditions including, acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis, celiac disease, and pancreatic cancer among others. Although, lipase testing can be used to monitor certain health conditions, it is predominantly used for initial diagnosis of pancreatic function. Some of the common symptoms of pancreatic problems include, sever upper abdominal pain or back pain, fever, fatty stools, loss of appetite, significant weight loss and nausea.

Furthermore, lipase testing is also a prominent tool for measurement of lipase levels in biological samples for research on new drug targets for obesity and nutritional disorders. High level of lipase in the blood are indicative towards disorders such as, gallstones, bowel obstruction, celia disease, ulcers, gastroenteritis, pancreatitis, and pancreatic cancer. Whereas low levels of lipase in the blood also indicates the presence of cystic fibrosis or chronic pancreatitis.

Rise in number of diagnostic testing, increasing prevalence of pancreatic disorders, rise in patient pool, changing lifestyle, rise in pancreatic cancer, increase in research for obesity and nutritional disorders are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market. Furthermore rise in number of diagnostic testing to also support the growth of the lipase testing market. Lack of awareness, presence of alternative testing methods, need for confirmatory testing and high cost of testing are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the lipase testing market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30711

The global lipase testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user and region.

By product type, the global lipase testing market is segmented as:

Hepatic Lipase

Pancreatic Lipase

Total Lipase

By technology, the global lipase testing market is segmented as:

Colorimetric/Spectrophotometric

ELISA

By end user, the global lipase testing market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

The lipase testing market is segmented into hepatic lipase, pancreatic lipase and total lipase test kits. The hepatic lipase testing is focused towards assessing the level of lipase expressed in the liver. The hepatic lipase mainly functions as a converter of intermediate density lipoprotein to low-density lipoprotein. The pancreatic lipase testing kits are used to assess the quantity of lipase expressed in the pancreas whose main function is to hydrolyze dietary fats. The total lipase testing kits are focused towards determining the lipase concentration of both types, hepatic lipase and pancreatic lipase. These tests can be of two types, colorimetric and ELISA based.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30711

The North America lipase testing market is expected to be the dominant market in the global lipase testing market owing to the rising number of tests in the region. Although Latin America and MEA market for lipase testing is expected to be the least lucrative, a steady slow growth rate for the lipase testing market in the regions will continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to continue growth at a significantly high growth rate, since it is a lucrative region for the lipase testing market due to abundance of patient pool and rise in research and development.

Key Player operating in the lipase testing market are: Fitzgerald Industries International DIATEK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Athenese-Dx Pvt. Ltd., Cayman Chemical, Merck KGaA, BioAssay Systems, MyBioSource, BioPacific Diagnostic Inc., Novus Biologicals, Creative BioMart, BioVision Inc., and others.

You Can Request for TOC Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30711

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com