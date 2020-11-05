Pegged at a promising CAGR of over 6%, the growth of global variable frequency drive (VFD) market is propelled by growing emphasis on energy-efficient devices. The governments worldwide are promoting the usage of variable frequency drives on account of rising incentive from the United Nations. Asia Pacific and its developing countries account for substantial demand owing to thriving end-use industries.

Key Takeaways of Variable Frequency Drive Market Study

Greater environmental sentience amongst consumers continues to drive the consumption of variable frequency drives.

Sustainable development goals and objectives set by United Nations would propel the demand for energy-efficient VFDs through 2029.

Low voltage variant is projected to remain prominent throughout the forecast period, particularly in developing countries.

Asia Pacific continues to be the growth epicentre of variable frequency drives market.

North America to register stupendous growth in variable frequency drive market during the forecast period.

Increasing population in emerging economies is surging the demand for power, thereby bolstering the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific Captures Majority Share in VFD Market; North America Presses Forward

Developing countries in Asia Pacific are giving traction to the regional variable frequency drive market. Widespread adoption of VFDs in conveyors, petrochemicals, and pumps is fuelling the regional market growth. Asia Pacific thus continues to account for leading market share. India will be a significant contributor to the growth of Asia Pacific variable frequency devices market.

On the other hand, North America would register noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. Greater consumer awareness, stringent regulatory requirements and rising government incentive are to be attributed for the astounding growth.

Innovation and Collaboration to Remain Chief Operational Strategy of Market Leaders

Key players profiled in this study include, but are not limited to, STMicroelectronics, Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., GE Power Conversion, and Honeywell International Inc. Collaborations among market leaders remain vital for fostering global presence.

