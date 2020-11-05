Crane Market Slammed by Slowing Construction Sector During Covid-19 Outbreak, Mobile Crane Types Highly Sought After for Maneuverability: Future Market Insights

The crane market is projected to display healthy growth with a CAGR of more than 5% in the assessment period from 2019 to 2029. A new FMI report has stated that the covid-19 pandemic is estimated to adversely impact the industry, largely owing to a major slump in construction and infrastructure activity during the outbreak. Tower crane types are in high demand and are expected to account for roughly US$ 20 billion in the forecast period.

“The growing requirement for enhancements in building structures in multiple industry verticals such as oil & gas, telecommunication, and manufacturing are projected to supporting the market, with higher demand for all terrain crane type products,” states the FMI analyst.

Crane Market- Critical Takeaways

Mobile crane types account for most sales, with impetus in recent years coming from improvements in safety and technical improvements.

Energy sector applications account for significant revenue share owing to high material lifting requirements for rough terrain settings.

North America is a key crane types market, with smart city investments demand from the infrastructure and utilities sector.

Crane Market- Drivers

Rapid growth of urban areas, and the resultant demand for telematics cranes provide impetus to market growth.

Steady increases in terms of worldwide construction spending remains the primary market driver.

Transport and logistics investments in developing countries in Asia and MEA support demand.

Crane Market- Restraints

Shortage of adequately skilled crane operators is a major hinderance to adoption of varying crane types.

High costs of purchase restrain crane sales and adoption rates, especially among small and medium scale construction enterprises.

Coronavirus Impact on Crane Market

Government spending cuts on construction around the world have impacted sales and demand for cranes during the covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, manufacturers in the crane types market have made substantial reductions in production rates through 2020. Despite sustained orders, shortage of cash flow remains a major concern for market players. Demand is expected to recover towards 2021 with relaxation of lockdown regulations in the near term.

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

3.3. Patent Analysis

3.4. New Product Launches

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the crane market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the crane market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to product type (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine cranes), and supply (construction, mining, oil& gas, shipping & port building, automotive, and others) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Middle East & Africa).

