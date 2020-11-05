Corrosion Inhibitor Market Overview:

Reports and Data has recently published a new research study titled Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market that offers accurate insights for the Corrosion Inhibitor market formulated with extensive research. The report explores the shifting focus observed in the market to offer the readers data and enable them to capitalize on market development. The report explores the essential industry data and generates a comprehensive document covering key geographies, technology developments, product types, applications, business verticals, sales network and distribution channels, and other key segments.

Corrosion Inhibitor Market Size – USD 7.2 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends –Increasing investments in construction sector.

The report is further furnished with the latest market changes and trends owing to the global COVID-19 crisis. The report explores the impact of the crisis on the market and offers a comprehensive overview of the segments and sub-segments affected by the crisis. The study covers the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Corrosion Inhibitor market is consolidated owing to the existence of domestic and international manufacturers and vendors in the market. The prominent players of the key geographies are undertaking several business initiatives to gain a robust footing in the industry. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and government deals. These strategies assist them in carrying out product developments and technological advancements.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV , Ashland Inc., Anticorrosion Protective Systems LLC, BASF SE, Champion Technologies Inc., Chemtreat Inc., Cytec Industries Inc., Cortec Corporation, Daubert Cromwell LLC, DOW Chemical, Halox Inc., Henkel AG & Co., and Kurita Water Industries Ltd, among others.

An extensive analysis of the market dynamics, including a study of drivers, constraints, opportunities, risks, limitations, and threats have been studied in the report. The report offers region-centric data and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors affecting the growth of the overall Corrosion Inhibitor market. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, market trends, revenue generation, product launches, and other strategic business initiatives to assist the readers in formulating smart investment and business strategies.

Corrosive agent type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Oxygen Hydrogen Sulfide Carbon Dioxide



Corrosion type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Uniform or general corrosion Atmospheric corrosion High-temperature corrosion Liquid-metal corrosion Molten-salt corrosion Biological corrosion Stray-current corrosion Galvanic corrosion Localized corrosion Crevice corrosion Filiform corrosion Pitting corrosion Intergranular corrosion Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) Erosion corrosion



Inhibitor type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Passivating Inhibitors Volatile Inhibitors Cathodic Inhibitors Anodic Inhibitors Mixed Inhibitors Synergistic Inhibitors Precipitation Inhibitors Green Corrosion Inhibitors Adsorption Action Inhibitors Chemisorption Physical Adsorption



Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Water-Based Oil-Based/Solvent



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Organic Benzotriazole Tolyltriazole Mercaptobenzothiazole Amines Phosphonates Inorganic Nitrites & nitrates Chromates, DI chromates & borates Molybdates Zinc sulfate & other salts Silicates Polyphosphates



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Power Generation Oil & Gas Refinery Pulp & Paper Metal & Mining Chemical Processing Desalination Plant Others



The Corrosion Inhibitor Market report is updated with the latest economic scenario with the value, drivers, constraints, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also utilizes analytical and econometric tools to assess leading companies.

Key Coverage in the Corrosion Inhibitor Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Corrosion Inhibitor industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

