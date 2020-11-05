Sales of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

A recent market study published by FMI on the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the WPC Floorings market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

WPC Floorings Market: Taxonomy

The global WPC Floorings market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Thickness

4 mm

5 mm

5.5 mm

6.5 mm

8 mm

End use Sector

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Retail Outlets

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the WPC Floorings market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the WPC Floorings market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the WPC Floorings market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to WPC Floorings is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the WPC Floorings market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The WPC Floorings market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The WPC Floorings market report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05- Global WPC Floorings Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the Global market volume analysis and forecast for the WPC Floorings market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 06- Global WPC Floorings Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for WPC Floorings on the basis of Thickness

Chapter 07 – Global WPC Floorings Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the WPC Floorings market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the WPC Floorings market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, parent market analysis and forecast factors for the WPC Floorings market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global WPC Floorings Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Thickness

Based on Thickness, the WPC Floorings market is segmented into 4 mm, 5 mm, 5.5 mm, 6.5 mm, 8 mm. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the WPC Floorings market and market attractiveness analysis based on Thickness.

Chapter 10 – Global WPC Floorings Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End Use Sector

Based on End Use sector, the WPC Floorings market is segmented into Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, and Retail Outlets. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the WPC Floorings market and market attractiveness analysis based on End use sector.

Chapter 11 – Global WPC Floorings Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the WPC Floorings market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Chapter 12 – North America WPC Floorings Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America WPC Floorings market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

