With the increasing number of airports, the need for efficient airport traffic management solutions is also growing. Due to the growing number of airplanes, airport management authorities have started to deploy air traffic management solutions to manage air traffic efficiently. The increasing number of airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. Asia Pacific air traffic control market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the construction of new airports in the region.

Some of the key players in this market include

ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

BAE Systems

HARRIS CORPORATION

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

LEONARDO S.P.A

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

THALES GROUP

Increasing, investments in airports, modernization of airports, and increasing adoption of airport management systems by airports to efficiently manage the traffic are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. However, the high cost of solutions and stringent rules and regulations are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market. The advent of satellite-based ATC is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the air traffic control market to provide technologically advanced solutions and gain a broader customer base.

The global air traffic control market is segmented on the basis of component, center, end-user, and application. Based on component, the market is hardware and software. On the basis of the center, the market is segmented as Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC), Flight Service Station (FSS), and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN). On the basis of application the market is segmented as Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented in to defense and commercial.

The Insight Partners Air Traffic Control Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of Air Traffic Control Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the Air Traffic Control Market.

Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Air Traffic Control Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Air Traffic Control Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the Air Traffic Control Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the Air Traffic Control Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Air Traffic Control Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Air Traffic Control Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures ly along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures ly along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the Air Traffic Control Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the Air Traffic Control Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The study will include the overall analysis of Air Traffic Control Market and is segmented by –

By Type

By Geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, South America)

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Air Traffic Control Market in and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

