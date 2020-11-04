Vision Screeners Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Application, Forecast – 2028

FMI has compiled a study on the vision screeners market, which provides the analysis and forecast of the vision screeners market in its publication titled ‘Vision Screeners Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029.’

This report on the vision screeners market covers some of the vital facets that are considered among the key factors influencing the supply and demand for vision screeners over the next several years. An in-depth review of the potential challenges, unique trends, growth drivers, and opportunities are studied to understand the overall landscape of the vision screeners market. The report on the vision screeners market also covers the analysis of the main regions and countries of particular interest, which are estimated to become frontrunners over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2014 to 2018, and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of revenue in US$.

Vision screeners includes portable/handheld and table-top devices which are used for various application like vision screening tests, color vision tests, binocular tests, and others. Vision screeners are majorly used in hospital outpatient, physician practice (primary care physicians), specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and educational institutes/schools.

The report on the vision screeners market has been prepared in different chapters for better clarity.

Executive Summary

At the beginning of the vision screeners’ market report, a brief executive summary consists of the key findings of the study on the vision screeners market with some growth rates and market estimations for important segments.

Scope of the Report

The following chapter consists of the scope and vision screeners market definition, as well as the coverage in terms of the way in which the vision screeners market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on the market background includes the relevant economic indicators, such as an increase in healthcare spending, the changes in economic structure and employment, and the dynamics impacting the growth of the vision screeners market.

Taxonomy Analysis

The following chapters provide a dive deep into the global vision screeners market, covering all the detailed information based on the product type, technology, application, and end user. The next set of chapters provide the region-wise analysis and forecasts of the vision screeners market, which cover the vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competition Dashboard

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the vision screeners market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants including financial information, strategy overview, and services offered, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analysed in the vision screeners’ market report include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), Essilor International S.A. (Stereo Optical Company Inc.), Adaptica S.r.l., OCULUS Surgical, Inc., Plusoptix Inc., Honeywell International Inc., FIM Medical SAS, SHANGHAI TOP VIEW INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Thomson Screening Solutions Ltd., and Keystone View.

The vision screeners market has been estimated based on install base approach. Vision screeners market was first calculated based on an average number of vision screeners installed in different region/countries. The install base of the vision screeners was estimated based on the installation of equipment in various end use facilities like hospital outpatient, physician practice (primary care physicians), specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and educational institutes/schools globally. This information is further validated with primary research and secondary. With this approach, the report on vision screeners market anticipates the industry attractiveness of every major segment in vision screeners over the forecast period.

Global Vision Screeners Market: Segmentation

Analysis of Vision Screeners Market by Product Type

Table-Top Vision Screeners

Portable/Handheld Vision Screeners

Vision Screening Software

Analysis Vision Screeners Market by Technology

Digital Vision Screeners

Computer-Based Vision Screeners

Analysis Vision Screeners Market by Application

Vision Screening Tests

Color Vision Test

Binocular Testing

Others

Analysis Vision Screeners Market by End User

Hospital Outpatient

Physician Practice (Primary Care Physicians)

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational Institutes/Schools

Analysis Vision Screeners Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

