Floor Coatings Market research to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2015 to 2021

In buildings, floor is probably the area that is subjected to huge amount of wear and therefore requires more maintenance. Floor coatings offer protection, high abrasion, chemical protection, decorative aspects, impact resistance, low cost and simple application. Floor coatings are generally used as a defensive layer that is applied to the floor surface. There are different varieties of floor coatings to pick from and each type of floor coatings possesses various characteristics to suit a particular environment. The main concern of floor coatings is the long shelf life of the floor coatings along with protecting measures such as corrosion resistant; prevent moisture damage, cost effective and low maintenance. Floor coatings are segmented on the basis of environment and requirement. For instance, companies or business those are out to impress the clients that visit the site on a regular basis would make their premises look professional and aesthetically pleasant. In such situations, decorative floor coatings are suitable to various external and internal environments.

Floor coatings are segmented into decorative coatings, non-slip coatings, cold room floor coatings among others. Decorative coatings have application areas that include companies, businesses and educational institutions. These coatings are used to design the floor to make the floor look pleasing and professional. The non-slip floor coatings are used for specific zones such as pathways, ramps and walkways. Non-slip coatings are added to the primers or floors coatings to apply a finishing layer to create bonded non-slip texture.

For the activities and jobs that require fast drying floor coatings range from ideal for car parks to resin floor coatings drying tarmac, cold room floor coatings are best suited for this environment. Cold room floor coatings are specifically formulated to resist very low temperature. These types of floor coatings are ideal for food industries, supermarkets, dairies laboratories and cold storages. All the types of coatings have floor protection solutions that include anti-bacterial coatings, provide a hygienic environment.

The growing demand from huge businesses and multinational companies for decorative floor coatings is driving the floor coatings market globally. Increasing use of floor coatings in food industry is also expected to boost demand for floor coatings in the near future. Innovation is the major opportunity for floor coatings market. Innovative products such as the architectural coatings that reflect the sun radiant heat is expected to create high demand for floor coatings in the near future. Quality, cost, color and design are the crucial factors driving the growth of the floor coatings market.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the key segments for floor coatings in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer owing to the growing end user industries in the region, especially in China. North America and Europe are also expected to fuel market growth for floor coatings owing to rising demand from huge business firms and educational institutions in these regions.

The major players profiled in the floor coatings market include:

Tambour

Maris Polymers

A & I Coatings

Megaseal flooring systems

Ardex Endura

Grand Polycoats Company Pvt. Ltd

Apurva India Limited

Roto Polymers and Chemicals

Asian Paints

Nora Systems Inc

Akzo Nobel Coatings nv

Key geographies evaluated in this report are: