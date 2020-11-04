CBD Skincare Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2020-2030

CBD Skincare Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A new market study published by FMI on the CBD skincare market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global CBD skincare market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Type Creams

Moisturizers and Lotions

Serums

Face & Body Cleansers

Sunscreens

Soaps

CBD Oils

Balm Lip Balm Eye Balm

Others Source Type Natural & Organic Marijuana Derived CBD Hemp-Derived CBD

Synthetic Packaging Type Pump

Tubes

Jar/ Bottles

Sticks

Others Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores/ Multi-brand stores

Drug/ Pharmaceuticals Stores

Online Retailers

Department Stores

Convenience Stores

Wholesalers & Distributors Price Range Economic

Premium Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the CBD skincare market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes market volume (Mn Tons) and value (US$ Mn) estimates of significant segments in the CBD skincare market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find exhaustive taxonomy and definitions of the CBD skincare market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which will help readers to understand the scope of the CBD skincare market report.

This section offers comprehensive overview of the market and evaluates results from value chain analysis. It also provides insights into macroeconomic factors enabling growth in the CBD skincare market over the forecast period.

Along with macroeconomic factors, this section studies the results of opportunity analysis conducted on the market. It also offers information on key market dynamics. The chapter is therefore intended to help readers understand key trends driving the market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – COVID Impact on Retail Industry

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on retail industry and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic customer purchasing behaviour.

Chapter 06 – The 2020 Market Size

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the CBD skincare market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the CBD skincare market during and after the crisis.

Chapter 07 – The New Source of Growth

This section provides identifies demographics exhibiting higher demand for skin care products. Factors encouraging uptake among millennial, their experiences, customization, and others aspects are discussed in detail in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Adoption Rate of CBD Skincare & Key Regulations

This section provides detailed analysis adoption rate of the CBD skincare in various countries and product legalization/Key regulations in various countries.

Chapter 09- Consumer Sentiment Analysis

The report provides key market trends showing different aspects of the market responsible for increasing popularity of the products among customers. Also, this chapter tells about factors influencing market behaviour and brand mapping analysis.

Chapter 10- Social Media Sentiment Analysis

The report provides key factors influencing the social media sentiment such as trending brands, trending #hashtags, social media platform mentions, trending subject titles and others.

Chapter 11 – Global CBD Skincare Market Demand (in Volume Mn Tons) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical CBD skincare market volume (Mn Tons), along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

