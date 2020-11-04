The global GERD Drug and Devices market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global GERD Drug and Devices market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global GERD Drug and Devices market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global GERD Drug and Devices market, such as , AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc., Eisai Co., EndoGastric Solutions Inc., EndoStim Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mederi Therapeutics Inc., Medigus Ltd., Medtronic Inc., Merck, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Torax Medical, Bausch Health GERD Drug and Devices They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global GERD Drug and Devices market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global GERD Drug and Devices market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global GERD Drug and Devices market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global GERD Drug and Devices industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global GERD Drug and Devices market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1654564/global-gerd-drug-and-devices-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global GERD Drug and Devices market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global GERD Drug and Devices market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global GERD Drug and Devices market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market by Product: , Antacids, H2 Receptor Blockers, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Pro-Kinetic Agents, Digitrapper, Bravo System, Stretta, Linx Reflux Management System, Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, Other

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market by Application: , Heartburn, Acid reflux disorders

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global GERD Drug and Devices market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1654564/global-gerd-drug-and-devices-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GERD Drug and Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the GERD Drug and Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GERD Drug and Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GERD Drug and Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GERD Drug and Devices market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by GERD Drug and Devices Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Antacids

1.4.3 H2 Receptor Blockers

1.4.4 Proton Pump Inhibitors

1.4.5 Pro-Kinetic Agents

1.4.6 Digitrapper

1.4.7 Bravo System

1.4.8 Stretta

1.4.9 Linx Reflux Management System

1.4.10 Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

1.4.11 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Heartburn

1.5.3 Acid reflux disorders

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): GERD Drug and Devices Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the GERD Drug and Devices Industry

1.6.1.1 GERD Drug and Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and GERD Drug and Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for GERD Drug and Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 GERD Drug and Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 GERD Drug and Devices Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 GERD Drug and Devices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 GERD Drug and Devices Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key GERD Drug and Devices Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top GERD Drug and Devices Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top GERD Drug and Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by GERD Drug and Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 GERD Drug and Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players GERD Drug and Devices Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into GERD Drug and Devices Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global GERD Drug and Devices Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GERD Drug and Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global GERD Drug and Devices Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global GERD Drug and Devices Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 GERD Drug and Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America GERD Drug and Devices Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key GERD Drug and Devices Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa GERD Drug and Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE GERD Drug and Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 UAE GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 UAE GERD Drug and Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles

11.1 AstraZeneca PLC

11.1.1 AstraZeneca PLC Company Details

11.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 AstraZeneca PLC Introduction

11.1.4 AstraZeneca PLC Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 AstraZeneca PLC Recent Development

11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Introduction

11.2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

11.3 Cempra Inc.

11.3.1 Cempra Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Cempra Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Cempra Inc. Introduction

11.3.4 Cempra Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Cempra Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Eisai Co.

11.4.1 Eisai Co. Company Details

11.4.2 Eisai Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Eisai Co. Introduction

11.4.4 Eisai Co. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Eisai Co. Recent Development

11.5 EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

11.5.1 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Introduction

11.5.4 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 EndoGastric Solutions Inc. Recent Development

11.6 EndoStim Inc.

11.6.1 EndoStim Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 EndoStim Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 EndoStim Inc. Introduction

11.6.4 EndoStim Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 EndoStim Inc. Recent Development

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Company Details

11.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Introduction

11.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Recent Development

11.8 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

11.8.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.8.2 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Introduction

11.8.4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.9 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11.9.1 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Company Details

11.9.2 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Introduction

11.9.4 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Recent Development

11.10 Johnson & Johnson

11.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Introduction

11.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.11 Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

11.11.1 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Introduction

11.11.4 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 Mederi Therapeutics Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Medigus Ltd.

11.12.1 Medigus Ltd. Company Details

11.12.2 Medigus Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Medigus Ltd. Introduction

11.12.4 Medigus Ltd. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Medigus Ltd. Recent Development

11.13 Medtronic Inc.

11.13.1 Medtronic Inc. Company Details

11.13.2 Medtronic Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Medtronic Inc. Introduction

11.13.4 Medtronic Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Medtronic Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Merck

11.14.1 Merck Company Details

11.14.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 Merck Introduction

11.14.4 Merck Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 Merck Recent Development

11.15 Novartis AG

11.15.1 Novartis AG Company Details

11.15.2 Novartis AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Novartis AG Introduction

11.15.4 Novartis AG Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

11.16 Pfizer Inc.

11.16.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Details

11.16.2 Pfizer Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 Pfizer Inc. Introduction

11.16.4 Pfizer Inc. Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Development

11.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical

11.17.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.17.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Introduction

11.17.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Recent Development

11.18 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

11.18.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Company Details

11.18.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Introduction

11.18.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.18.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Recent Development

11.19 Torax Medical

11.19.1 Torax Medical Company Details

11.19.2 Torax Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 Torax Medical Introduction

11.19.4 Torax Medical Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.19.5 Torax Medical Recent Development

11.20 Bausch Health

11.20.1 Bausch Health Company Details

11.20.2 Bausch Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.20.3 Bausch Health Introduction

11.20.4 Bausch Health Revenue in GERD Drug and Devices Business (2015-2020)

11.20.5 Bausch Health Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”