Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players BASF, DSM-AGI Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Eternal Chemical, Hitachi Chemical Company

Leading Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Players: Allnex Belgium, BASF, DSM-AGI Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Eternal Chemical, Hitachi Chemical Company, IGM Resins, Miwon Specialty Chemical, Sartomer, Allnex Belgium.

UV-curing resins are a material that is polymerized and cured in a short time by the energy radiated from ultraviolet irradiation devices. These are mainly used as industrial materials for sealing, bonding, and coating. UV light can be used to harden particular glues, resins, and inks by causing a photochemical reaction inside those substances. This hardening process is called ‘curing.’ Typical UV curable resins consist of oligomers, monomers (which act as diluents), and photo-polymerization initiators, co-initiators (spectral sensitizer, reducing agents, etc.), and various additives such as stabilizers, antioxidants, plasticizers, and pigments.

The ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing technologies within the graphic arts, coatings, adhesives and other related industries. Moreover, the surge in demand for UV curable inks in packaging application provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market. However, limited light penetration depth of UV curable resins is projected to hamper the overall growth of the ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

