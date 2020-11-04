Canned Motor Pumps Market 2020: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Teikoku, Nikkiso, Kirloskar Brothers

“

Key Manufacturers of Canned Motor Pumps Market include: Teikoku, Nikkiso, Kirloskar Brothers, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Dynamic Pumps, OPTIMEX, Zhejiang Dayuan, Shanghai East Pump, Dalian Huanyou, Chemmp, Shigme, Hayward Tyler, Curtiss-Wright, Harbin Electric Corporation, etc.

The research covers the current market size of the Canned Motor Pumps market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. The in-depth information by segments of Canned Motor Pumps market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Canned Motor Pumps in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Canned Motor Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Canned Motor Pumps

1.2 Canned Motor Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Standard Basic Pumps

1.2.3 High Temperature Pumps

1.2.4 Reverse Circulation Pumps

1.2.5 Pumps for Liquid with High Melting Point

1.2.6 Multistage Pumps

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Canned Motor Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Canned Motor Pumps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 HVAC Industry

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Nuclear Energy Industry

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Canned Motor Pumps Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Canned Motor Pumps Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Canned Motor Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Canned Motor Pumps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Canned Motor Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Canned Motor Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Canned Motor Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Canned Motor Pumps Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Canned Motor Pumps Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Canned Motor Pumps Production

3.4.1 North America Canned Motor Pumps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Canned Motor Pumps Production

3.5.1 Europe Canned Motor Pumps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Canned Motor Pumps Production

3.6.1 China Canned Motor Pumps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Canned Motor Pumps Production

3.7.1 Japan Canned Motor Pumps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Canned Motor Pumps Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Canned Motor Pumps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Canned Motor Pumps Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Canned Motor Pumps Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Canned Motor Pumps Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Canned Motor Pumps Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Canned Motor Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Canned Motor Pumps Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Canned Motor Pumps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Canned Motor Pumps Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Canned Motor Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Canned Motor Pumps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canned Motor Pumps Business

7.1 Teikoku

7.1.1 Teikoku Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Teikoku Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nikkiso

7.2.1 Nikkiso Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nikkiso Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kirloskar Brothers

7.3.1 Kirloskar Brothers Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kirloskar Brothers Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 HERMETIC-Pumpen

7.4.1 HERMETIC-Pumpen Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 HERMETIC-Pumpen Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dynamic Pumps

7.5.1 Dynamic Pumps Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dynamic Pumps Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 OPTIMEX

7.6.1 OPTIMEX Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 OPTIMEX Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zhejiang Dayuan

7.7.1 Zhejiang Dayuan Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zhejiang Dayuan Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Shanghai East Pump

7.8.1 Shanghai East Pump Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Shanghai East Pump Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dalian Huanyou

7.9.1 Dalian Huanyou Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dalian Huanyou Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chemmp

7.10.1 Chemmp Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chemmp Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Shigme

7.11.1 Chemmp Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Chemmp Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Hayward Tyler

7.12.1 Shigme Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Shigme Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Curtiss-Wright

7.13.1 Hayward Tyler Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Hayward Tyler Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Harbin Electric Corporation

7.14.1 Curtiss-Wright Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Curtiss-Wright Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Harbin Electric Corporation Canned Motor Pumps Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Canned Motor Pumps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Harbin Electric Corporation Canned Motor Pumps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Canned Motor Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Canned Motor Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Canned Motor Pumps

8.4 Canned Motor Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Canned Motor Pumps Distributors List

9.3 Canned Motor Pumps Customers

10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Canned Motor Pumps (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Canned Motor Pumps (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Canned Motor Pumps (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Canned Motor Pumps Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Canned Motor Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Canned Motor Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Canned Motor Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Canned Motor Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Canned Motor Pumps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Canned Motor Pumps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Canned Motor Pumps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Canned Motor Pumps by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Canned Motor Pumps 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Canned Motor Pumps by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Canned Motor Pumps by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Canned Motor Pumps by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Canned Motor Pumps by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

