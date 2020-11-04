The enclosures in an aircraft are cabinets or cases used to protect critical electronic components. The reduction in thermal loads, protection from the environment, protection against aircraft fluids, and shielding against EMI as well as static electricity are some of the crucial functions performed by enclosures in an aircraft. The key players have been evolving advanced lightweight enclosures to support airframers in achieving their goal of evolving fuel-efficient aircraft.

The “Global Aircraft Enclosure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft enclosure market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft enclosure market with detailed market segmentation by aircraft type, application, material type, process type. The global aircraft enclosure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft enclosure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aircraft enclosure market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

2. Churchill Corporation

3. Collins Aerospace

4. Ducommun Incorporated

5. Héroux-Devtek

6. J.H. NUNN ASSOCIATES

7. Precision Metal Industries

8. TE Connectivity

9. ZIVKO AERONAUTICS INC.

The organic growth of the aircraft production to support the freight traffic and rising passenger, increase in use of avionics in the next-generation aircraft, increase in demand for lightweight enclosures, and advancement in aircraft electronics are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the aircraft enclosures. Severe transformation in the material, design, as well as the size of enclosures used in the aircraft industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the aircraft enclosures market.

The global aircraft enclosure market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, application, material type, process type. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, military aircraft, other. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as avionic enclosures, in-flight entertainment enclosures, embedded computing enclosures, other. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented as aluminum enclosures, composite enclosures, other. On the basis of process type, the market is segmented as stamped, injection-molded, other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft enclosure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aircraft enclosure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

