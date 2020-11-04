A reliable Medical Bed market report works for initiating and developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which facilitate to know the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period. The report takes into consideration all the aspects of market that are necessary to create the finest and top-notch market research report. This market research report also studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics which enables building up production strategies for Medical device industry. Not to mention, large sample sizes have been exploited for the collection of data and info in this world class Medical Bed report.

Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.

In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type

Manual

Semi- Electric

Full Electric

Specialty Hospital Bed

By Usage

Acute Care

Long Term Care

Psychiatric Care

Maternity

By Application

Intensive Care

Non Intensive

By End- User

Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

