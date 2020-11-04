HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs: The Growing Opportunity for Contract Manufacturers

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of HPAPIs and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market, 2016-2026 (2nd edition) report to its portfolio. The report provides an extensive study of the contract manufacturing opportunity in this rapidly expanding market. The focus of this report is primarily to understand the current competitive landscape and the likely future evolution of both HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs market over the next decade. It includes profiles of various CMOs engaged in this space, their capabilities with respect to manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, scale of operation, occupational exposure limits (OELs) and geographic location/spread of their facilities.

Tripti Aggarwal, the principal analyst, said, “With the rising demand for targeted therapies, HPAPIs and cytotoxics have emerged as one of the key focus areas of researchers across the globe; CMOs are key stakeholders in the market; a sizeable proportion of HPAPIs/cytotoxics manufacturing is currently outsourced due to stringent manufacturing protocols and safety requirements.”

Though some pharmaceutical companies have invested in building in-house capabilities, the capital intensive nature and specialized containment requirements make the role of contract manufacturers crucial. The future growth of this market is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for oncology drugs, as majority of high potency and cytotoxic drugs are being developed for the treatment of cancer. As this segment continues to evolve, the use of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs in other therapeutic areas such as glaucoma, hormonal imbalances and respiratory disorders, are also being investigated.

Aggarwal further stated that, “SAFC, Lonza and Evonik are amongst the pioneers in the field of manufacturing highly potent compounds. In addition, new entrants such as Labochim, Medichem, OPKO Health, Project Pharmaceutics, Regis Technologies, ScinoPharm and Wuxi Pharma have also recently sprung up”.

The growing number of investments and partnerships in this field are evident of the current market intensity. Majority of the investments in recent years have been expansion programs highlighting that manufacturers are keen to expand their existing production facilities to meet the growing demand. Amongst other things, the report covers:

Review of manufacturing sites of various CMOs involved in HPAPIs/cytotoxic drugs manufacturing.

Overview of pharmaceutical companies with in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Investments in expansions or setting up of new facilities.

Collaborations that have taken place in the recent past.

A detailed case study on the manufacturing of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), a well-known emerging classes of cytotoxic drugs.

Aggarwal added, “Overall, the HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs market holds enormous potential for the contract manufacturers. We anticipate this opportunity for the CMOs to grow at an annualized rate of ~10% over the next ten years. North American and Western European CMOs will continue to dominate with a share of over 70% in the overall market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are likely to emerge with a share of around 13% by 2026.”

